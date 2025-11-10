IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

As per the latest reports from various sources, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are seriously considering a big trade with their captain Sanju Samson before the next IPL season starts. The negotiation happening between the two teams would result in RR giving away Samson and getting the experienced all rounder Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in return.

Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demands…

Jadeja’s participation seems already settled but let alone the other player the RR are who are reportedly pushing for that are Negro Pacer Matheesha Pathirana while CSK is said to be sending English all rounder Sam Curran instead. The discussions are indicative of a change in the Royals’ position, if they are parting with the player who has been in the team for 11 years and recently revealed his desire for change, then they want more than a simple exchange. On the other hand, CSK is said to be taking a very patient approach regarding the aspect of an Indian player in the change. They have already started weighing possibilities of the incoming player among their future stars after communicating with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming. However, they are still hesitant to let go of Pathirana, hence having Curran pushed into the deal. Once the boards strike a deal in principle, the transaction would require the Indian Premier League council’s approval via the submission of official letters of interest and players’ written consent.

Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja And?

If the trade goes through, it could be a great opportunity for both, the power shift between the two franchises in favor of RR getting experience through Jadeja and possibly Curran while CSK will get rejuvenated through the younger keeper batter in Samson and will be able to further reinforce their all round depth. The shift would be very hard on Samson as he would just be ending his association with the Royals and would be starting a new one in another team. For the fans and cricketers’ analysts, the trade is a clear indication of a very aggressive off season coming up as teams go for not only the high profile names but also the strategic combinations to get the edge over competitors.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?