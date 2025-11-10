LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

The shift would be very hard on Samson as he would just be ending his association with the Royals and would be starting a new one in another team. For the fans and cricketers’ analysts, the trade is a clear indication of a very aggressive off season coming up.

(Image Credit: Rajasthan Royals And Chennai Super Kings via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Rajasthan Royals And Chennai Super Kings via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 10, 2025 11:38:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

As per the latest reports from various sources, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are seriously considering a big trade with their captain Sanju Samson before the next IPL season starts. The negotiation happening between the two teams would result in RR giving away Samson and getting the experienced all rounder Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in return.

Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demands…

Jadeja’s participation seems already settled but let alone the other player the RR are who are reportedly pushing for that are Negro Pacer Matheesha Pathirana while CSK is said to be sending English all rounder Sam Curran instead. The discussions are indicative of a change in the Royals’ position, if they are parting with the player who has been in the team for 11 years and recently revealed his desire for change, then they want more than a simple exchange. On the other hand, CSK is said to be taking a very patient approach regarding the aspect of an Indian player in the change. They have already started weighing possibilities of the incoming player among their future stars after communicating with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming. However, they are still hesitant to let go of Pathirana, hence having Curran pushed into the deal. Once the boards strike a deal in principle, the transaction would require the Indian Premier League council’s approval via the submission of official letters of interest and players’ written consent.

Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja And?

If the trade goes through, it could be a great opportunity for both, the power shift between the two franchises in favor of RR getting experience through Jadeja and possibly Curran while CSK will get rejuvenated through the younger keeper batter in Samson and will be able to further reinforce their all round depth. The shift would be very hard on Samson as he would just be ending his association with the Royals and would be starting a new one in another team. For the fans and cricketers’ analysts, the trade is a clear indication of a very aggressive off season coming up as teams go for not only the high profile names but also the strategic combinations to get the edge over competitors.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingshome-hero-pos-14IPL 2026 Auction DateIPL auction 2026ipl retention 2026Ravindra jadeja cskravindra jadeja ipl 2025 teamravindra jadeja rumoursSam Curran csksanju samsonsanju samson rr

RELATED News

WPL 2026: Full List of Gujarat Giants Retained and Released Players, From Beth Mooney to Harleen Deol

Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Sexual Harassment Scandal, Board Vows Zero Tolerance After Allegations

Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

Lenny Wilkens, NBA Hall Of Famer, Dies At 88; Remembered For Record Wins And Olympic Gold

LATEST NEWS

23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

Watch: Are Noida’s Apartments Truly Safe? Man’s Pencil Hole Test In Rs 1.5 Crore Flat Sparks Debate

Bihar Election 2025: Check Exit Poll Date, Time, and Live Broadcast Details Here

Pune Horror: Man Kills Wife In ‘Drishyam Style’; Hides Body, Ashes Inside Iron Box

Trent Share Price Tumbles to ₹4,312: Retailer Hits 52-Week Low Despite Q2 Profit Surge- Here Are The Details

Five Indians Kidnapped in Mali as Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorist Group Advances; Embassy in Touch for Safe Rescue

HTET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Latest Official Updates on Level 1, 2, 3 Marks

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today (November 10) LIVE: Check 1st Bazi to 8th Bazi Fatafat Result Online, Full Winners List

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Tarakeswar Child Rape Case, Says ‘Law and Order Has Collapsed in Bengal’

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Refuse Straight Sanju Samson Swap, Demand Extra Star From CSK

QUICK LINKS