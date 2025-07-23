LIVE TV
Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock

Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula suffered a stunning first-round exit at Wimbledon 2025, losing 6–2, 6–3 to Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Pegula struggled with her serve and made 24 unforced errors. The defeat marks her earliest Grand Slam exit since 2020 and continues her poor record at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 21:13:24 IST

American tennis player Jessica Pegula’s Wimbledon journey came to a shocking and abrupt end on Day 2 of the Championships, as the No. 3 seed was upset in straight sets by Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 6–2, 6–3. Pegula, one of the tournament favorites, was expected to make a deep run on the back of consistent Grand Slam performances—but instead bowed out in just 58 minutes.

Serve Struggles and Unforced Errors Prove Costly

It was a rare off day for Pegula, whose serve completely deserted her. She landed just 52 percent of her first serves and committed four double faults. While she won 65% of points on her first serve, she faltered badly behind her second serve, winning only 42 percent. Add to that 24 unforced errors, and the American had little chance against Cocciaretto, who capitalized on every mistake with calm precision.

The match was also a surprising reversal of their previous Wimbledon encounter. In 2023, Pegula had easily dismissed Cocciaretto 6–4, 6–0. But the Italian came prepared this time, staying aggressive while keeping her error count low and serving with far more consistency than her opponent.

Cocciaretto Shines on the Big Stage

Ranked No. 116, Cocciaretto came into the match as a major underdog but delivered one of the biggest shocks of the opening round. This marks her third time reaching the second round at Wimbledon, having previously reached the third in 2023. After missing last year’s tournament due to illness, her return has been emphatic—and memorable.

Wimbledon Woes Continue for Pegula

Despite her strong record in other majors, Wimbledon continues to be Pegula’s weakest Slam. Her first-round exit is her earliest at a major since 2020 and drops her already-low Wimbledon win percentage. Once again, the American’s wait for a Grand Slam breakthrough goes on.

Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock

Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock
Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock
Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock
Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock

