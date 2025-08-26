WWE Clash In Paris Update: Major Championship Match Scrapped Last Minute

WWE has removed a significant title match off the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event and fans are shocked only days before the show. The decision was arrived at following an important announcement of the defending champion.

Naomi Pregnancy Forces Title Vacancy

Last week on Raw, Naomi announced that she is with child, and therefore could not compete or defend her WWE Women World Championship. A few days later, she officially lost the title which left a big vacuum in the Raw women division.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce acknowledged the development and made official the cancellation of the match between Naomi and top contender Stephanie Vaquer that was scheduled to take place in WWE Clash in Paris. Pearce observed that Vaquer is still the top candidate to the vacant title.

Stephanie Vaquer’s Title Opportunity at WWE Clash in Paris

Stephanie Vaquer was able to earn her contender spot earlier this summer at WWE Evolution 2, an all-women event where she won a Battle Royal. Her win earned her a future title match which was originally to be held in Paris.

Even though her bout against Naomi is no longer going ahead, Pearce assured fans that Vaquer is still in the running to receive a championship shot in the future when a decision is reached on the fate of the vacant championship. At present, the much-anticipated fight between Naomi and Vaquer is delayed.

Title Picture Wide Open After Naomi’s Exit

With Naomi out, there is a lot of potential women that could fill her spot on the Raw women roster. Past champions like Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky have already shown interest in making a re-entry into the fray, and Asuka has recently made a re-appearance.

The name such as Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez, who were the previous titleholders, can be an enormous factor in deciding the next WWE Women World Champion. This shake up has brought about new friendships and rivalries that can change the division without Naomi.

WWE Clash in Paris Card Still Packed

The WWE Clash in Paris line-up still has a number of stars even though the women championship match was cut. Matchups confirmed are John Cena against Logan Paul, Seth Rollins against CM Punk against Jey Uso against LA Knight in a high-stakes match over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The event is also set to have a match between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella fighting over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship and so fans in Paris will still have their fair share of high profile women matches despite the cancellation.

Though Naomi is now out of the title picture, the roster is deep enough in women that there is no shortage of compelling potential challengers to take her place.

