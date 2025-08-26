WWE Raw Results August 25: Jey Uso Dominates CM Punk And Baron Corbin, Sets Tone For Paris Clash

Jey Uso appears to be a man on a mission going into the Clash in Paris, this Sunday.

The former World Heavyweight Champion will take on one of the most demanding fights of his career as he competes in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Seth Rollins, CM Punk and LA Knight in a title match.

Roman Reigns’ Advice to Jey Uso on Raw

At Monday night Raw in Birmingham, UK, Jey Uso was given advice by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief told his cousin to stop working on helping others and focus his efforts on developing the legacy of the Bloodline.

However, Jey came to rescue LA Knight who was being beaten. CM Punk also entered the fray and this led to a brief skirmish. Finally, Jey used superkicks to Punk and Knight and they sent a strong message before Paris.

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella Confirmed for Clash in Paris

The women also had major developments during the night. Becky Lynch confronted Nikki Bella, and now she is ready to take her up on her challenge of the Women Intercontinental Championship. This verbal exchange resulted in a physical one and Bella stood up to send Lynch running up the ramp.

While that, Raw GM Adam Pearce said that the Women World Championship match would not happen. What happened to Naomi left a gap but Stephanie Vaquer remains the best bet and will be notified of the opponent in the coming days.

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed Ignite a Feud

Roman Reigns began the show to a raucous Birmingham audience. He said he is no longer the man he once was, and that his Bloodline has fallen and that he has lost his titles. Reigns blamed Seth Rollins, The Vision, as the one who made the prophecies of Cody Rhodes to come true.

The situation got heated up as Paul Heyman came with Bronson Reed. Heyman also reminisced about the history of the past of Reigns and said that he loved Reigns then and still does now. Nevertheless, Heyman believed that Reigns should be punished severely, and Bronson Reed was able to do it.

Reigns mocked Reeds by referring to himself as the Tribal Thief thus leading to a brawl Security broke up the ring to separate them and bode a fierce rivalry in the way to Paris.

Jey Uso Stands Tall as Raw Ends

The remaining parts of Raw were action packed. AJ Styles was able to neutralize the interference of Judgment Day and Dragon Lee earned a big win over JD McDonagh. Styles defeated Balor later, and gained a title opportunity against Dominik Mysterio and his Intercontinental Championship next week.

Kofi Kingston with the support of Grayson Waller won Penta in another exciting match. Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez but was attacked afterward, and IYO SKY unexpectedly rescued her, causing conflict between the two partners in the Kabuki Warriors.

The principal match was an LA Knight vs Bron Breakker encounter Knight was gaining advantage when Seth Rollins interfered and Breakker won. Subsequently, Rollins and Breakker beat Knight up until Jey Uso came to his rescue.

CM Punk did not take long to join the melee, but the tensions between him and Knight got heated up. It all came to a boil when Jey Uso superkicked both Punk and Knight to end the show on a high and get another upper hand before Clash in Paris.

