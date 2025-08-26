LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE No Mercy, Homecoming And Halloween Havoc Tickets On Sale: Dates, Times, and Venue Details Revealed

WWE No Mercy, Homecoming And Halloween Havoc Tickets On Sale: Dates, Times, and Venue Details Revealed

WWE has officially announced NXT No Mercy, Halloween Havoc and Homecoming 2025. The tickets will be on sale August 27, and top stars will headline before WrestleMania 42.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 26, 2025 00:32:31 IST

WWE officially announced Monday that both NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc will be returning in 2025.

WWE has formally announced the two big NXT events returning in 2025- No Mercy and Halloween Havoc. The firm announced the schedule, venues, and prices of tickets to those who want to watch the event live.

WWE No Mercy and Halloween Havoc Dates Announced

NXT No Mercy is scheduled for September 27 and it will take place in the FTL War Memorial, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. NXT Halloween Havoc will be one month later on a Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Tickets to both of the WWE events will go on sale to the fans on Wednesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster and Seatgeek. There will be an exclusive presale, with the code WWETIX, one day earlier on Tuesday, August 26, between 10 a.m. ET and 11:59 p.m. ET.

WWE Homecoming Returns to Full Sail University

These major events are followed by the announcement that NXT Homecoming will be back in Full Sail University, Orlando, Florida. The special episode will air live on The CW, Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Homecoming tickets will go on sale the same way as No Mercy and Halloween Havoc. The overall sales will be conducted at 10 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, August 27, although the fans will have a chance to take advantage of the presale on Tuesday, August 26, using the promotional code WWETIX on the etix site.

WWE Stars Set to Headline NXT Specials

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will be full of the finest of WWE NXT. Scheduled to feature are NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.

It will also include NXT Women North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams and other emerging talents like Kelani Jordan. WWE has built these events as the most important must-see events that are full of title defenses and feature matchups.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass Packages

Along with the announcements, On Location, WWE official hospitality partner, announced that EZ Pass Packages to WrestleMania 42 will be available soon. Sale to the general public will be on Friday, September 5, at 11 a.m. ET, with an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, September 2, at the same time.

On Location has developed a reputation of creating experiences that go beyond the ring. In the previous season, the premium package gave the fans the opportunity to walk out with a WWE announcer, ring the bell to commence a match and even get into the ring to take photographs prior to the show.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2026 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Filled with premium experiences and big NXT events on the way to it, the busy calendar of WWE will offer fans an exciting trip to the future of sports entertainment.

Tags: WWE, WWE Halloween Havoc, WWE Homecoming, WWE No Mercy

