WWE SmackDown Preview: August 15, 2025 – Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming, And Everything You Need To Know

When Cody Rhodes came back to SmackDown last Friday night, he did not get the welcome he had expected. The American Nightmare came to the rescue of John Cena after a vicious beating by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre only to receive a thunderous Claymore Kick by McIntyre through the commentary table. The tag team match of the main event definitely marked Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre Speaks Out on SmackDown

As Clash in Paris draws nearer and nearer in a mere two weeks time, a hot SmackDown is coming to TD Garden in Boston this coming Friday. Drew McIntyre has asked to get time to clarify to the fans why he did what he did to the WWE Champion. Reputed to be honest, McIntyre will probably demand that he was right, and fans will see how Rhodes will react to that, whether he will make an attempt to start a conversation or immediately engage in a fight.

The tension between the WWE Champion and the Scottish Warrior provides the possibility that an outburst-filled segment could occur with the audience being treated to a preview of what could occur in Paris. The two superstars will also be intense and dramatic keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

Tag Team Turmoil: Street Profits, #DIY, and New Challengers

The SmackDown Tag Team Division is still in a mess even though General Manager Nick Aldis has tried to bring order. The Street Profits and #DIY remain locked in rivalry after two TLC matches, and now The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are eager to stake their claim.

The three teams will be squaring off against one another tonight in Boston and Aldis is hoping that in-ring action will bring a definitive end to the scores. Last week, both Street Profits and #DIY were physically battered from SummerSlam’s TLC Match, yet their backstage confrontation proves the animosity is far from over. Some of the most exciting and breath taking aerial attacks, fights and random outcomes will also be seen in the tag team area.

Alexa Bliss Returns for Singles Action

The mayhem of last week SmackDown does not end in the men division. The Secret Hervice and Chelsea Green crashed a birthday party of Alexa Bliss and she lost to Charlotte Flair and a cake was thrown in her face. Bliss is back in action tonight in a singles match against Piper Niven that will be hard hitting.

The fans will be able to enjoy a vicious Bliss who is in a revenge mission and who is an athletic person with her charisma. Having half of the WWE Women Tag Team Champions on this card, this match makes the Boston card even spicier.

Stars to Watch: Championship Contenders and Show Highlights

WWE Women Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Jade Cargill and LA Knight are also promoted on the show tonight. LA Knight has an opportunity to win his first World Championship as he will be in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Jey Uso in Paris.

WWE SmackDown can be seen on USA Network or Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV. The game would start at 8:00 p. m. EST / 7:00 p. m. CST, TD Garden, Boston, MA. The games are:

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins s’affronte Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

Miz et Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer et Axiom

Piper Niven vs. Alexa Bliss(WWE Women Tag Team Champion)

SmackDown will deliver high-stakes matches, personal feuds and a preview of what to expect at the Clash in Paris. The Boston spectators will see a thrilling game with action and drama.

