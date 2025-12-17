LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Yashasvi Jaiswal Hospitalised Suddenly: Fans Shocked, Here’s The Real Reason Behind Cricket Star’s Unexpected Health Scare

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was hospitalised in Pune after Mumbai’s SMAT Super League win. Doctors confirmed acute gastroenteritis. He played despite severe stomach cramps and is now stable under medical supervision, recovering with IV treatment.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 17, 2025 12:13:28 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: The cricketing community received a shockwave of worry on Wednesday morning when it became known that the very talented Indian young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had been taken to a hospital in Pune. 

Not long after the thrilling win of Mumbai over Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Super League, the 23-year-old southpaw, who has been performing extraordinarily well lately, was hospitalised. 

Even though he displayed great determination during the match, the physical cost of his hidden illness became too much for him to endure any longer, and thus he required professional medical help.

Acute Gastroenteritis Diagnosis

The medical documents issued by the Aditya Birla Hospital located in Pimpri-Chinchwad have verified the case of Jaiswal with a severe gastroenteritis. This disease, known colloquially as a “stomach bug,” signifies major swelling of the intestinal tract. The elite athlete among them, Jaiswal, is experiencing the most painful among others, such as harsh abdominal pain, nausea, and potential dehydration, which are these symptoms.

After a series of tests, including ultrasound and CT scans to exclude more serious conditions in the abdominal area, the diagnosis was made. The situation is no longer severe but it still demands immediate hydration and medication through veins in order not to lose energy, especially after the high physical exertion he had just gone through.

Persistent Stomach Cramps During Match

The remarkable aspect of this hospitalization is Jaiswal’s grit and his will to play despite the suffering. Most of the players close to Mumbai team revealed that the opener started to face constant stomach cramps long before the match ended. He was able to get 15 runs off 16 balls and contributed to the enormous target of 217 being chased down; however, his suffering was apparent to the people in the dugout.

The pain, it is said, got much worse when the match’s excitement wore off; hence, the medical team transferred him to the hospital. At the moment he is being monitored and has received the order to do nothing and to keep taking his medicines as prescribed. Even though he will likely be back on his feet very soon, this incident is a wake-up call regarding the brutal physical stress that the elite cricketers have to endure during a tightly packed domestic and international calendar.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS