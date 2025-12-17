LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach MIT professor Brown University donald trump 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi wrapped up his much-talked-about ‘GOAT India Tour’ with a heartfelt message for Indian fans, thanking them for the warmth, passion, and affection he received across the country. The Argentine football icon’s multi-city visit sparked massive fan interest, unforgettable sporting crossovers, and a few chaotic moments, underlining his unmatched popularity in India.

'Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality': Lionel Messi Wraps Up 'GOAT Tour India'; Shares Post On Instagram (Pic Credits: ANI)
'Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality': Lionel Messi Wraps Up 'GOAT Tour India'; Shares Post On Instagram (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 17, 2025 04:21:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi wrapped up his much-talked-about ‘GOAT India Tour’ with a heartfelt message for Indian fans, thanking them for the warmth, passion, and affection he received across the country. The Argentine football icon’s multi-city visit sparked massive fan interest, unforgettable sporting crossovers, and a few chaotic moments, underlining his unmatched popularity in India.

Taking to Instagram after the tour, Messi wrote, “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!”

From Stadium Roars To Sporting Crossovers

Messi’s final stop in Delhi produced one of the tour’s standout moments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, symbolising a rare meeting of football and cricket cultures. Messi was also gifted an autographed cricket bat and invited to attend the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The trio entered the stadium to deafening cheers, with Messi later engaging in a playful kickabout with young fans and sending footballs into the crowd, each touch met with thunderous applause.

City Highlights: Joy, Chaos, And Celebration

Earlier legs of the tour delivered contrasting experiences. In Kolkata, overwhelming crowds and restricted visibility led to unrest after Messi departed early from an event at Salt Lake Stadium. The chaos briefly overshadowed what was meant to be a celebratory meeting between the World Cup winner and one of India’s most football-passionate regions.

Hyderabad, by contrast, offered a lighter and more relaxed atmosphere, with Messi participating in a 7-on-7 exhibition match and interacting with political leaders, while soaking in the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Mumbai delivered another iconic crossover moment at Wankhede Stadium, where Messi, Suarez, and De Paul thrilled fans during a star-studded event featuring footballers, celebrities, and cultural performances. A warm embrace between Messi and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri became one of the most shared images of the tour.

A Meaningful End In Gujarat

The tour concluded in Gujarat with Messi visiting Vantara, a wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani. The visit added a reflective note to an otherwise high-energy tour, highlighting Messi’s interest in humanitarian and conservation efforts.

From packed stadiums to heartfelt fan moments, Messi’s GOAT India Tour left an indelible mark, reaffirming India’s growing connection with global football and the enduring appeal of the Argentine legend.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Tour Gets A Stunning Launch From Magnificent Ram Setu, Here’s When The Tournament Commences

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot And Killed At His Home In Boston Suburbs

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Who Is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University Scrubs Student’s Profile As Search For Suspect Intensifies; What We Know So Far

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

‘The Great Honor Nishan Of Ethiopia’: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Award

Bondi Beach Mass Shooting: Chilling Footage Shows Couple Face-to-Face With Gunman Before Fatal Shooting

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

5’2 Italian PM Meloni’s Surprised Reaction After Meeting 6’8 Mozambique President Daniel Chapo In Rome Goes Viral, Watch

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram
‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram
‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram
‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

QUICK LINKS