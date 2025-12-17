‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi wrapped up his much-talked-about ‘GOAT India Tour’ with a heartfelt message for Indian fans, thanking them for the warmth, passion, and affection he received across the country. The Argentine football icon’s multi-city visit sparked massive fan interest, unforgettable sporting crossovers, and a few chaotic moments, underlining his unmatched popularity in India.

Taking to Instagram after the tour, Messi wrote, “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!”

From Stadium Roars To Sporting Crossovers

Messi’s final stop in Delhi produced one of the tour’s standout moments at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, symbolising a rare meeting of football and cricket cultures. Messi was also gifted an autographed cricket bat and invited to attend the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The trio entered the stadium to deafening cheers, with Messi later engaging in a playful kickabout with young fans and sending footballs into the crowd, each touch met with thunderous applause.

City Highlights: Joy, Chaos, And Celebration

Earlier legs of the tour delivered contrasting experiences. In Kolkata, overwhelming crowds and restricted visibility led to unrest after Messi departed early from an event at Salt Lake Stadium. The chaos briefly overshadowed what was meant to be a celebratory meeting between the World Cup winner and one of India’s most football-passionate regions.

Hyderabad, by contrast, offered a lighter and more relaxed atmosphere, with Messi participating in a 7-on-7 exhibition match and interacting with political leaders, while soaking in the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Mumbai delivered another iconic crossover moment at Wankhede Stadium, where Messi, Suarez, and De Paul thrilled fans during a star-studded event featuring footballers, celebrities, and cultural performances. A warm embrace between Messi and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri became one of the most shared images of the tour.

A Meaningful End In Gujarat

The tour concluded in Gujarat with Messi visiting Vantara, a wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani. The visit added a reflective note to an otherwise high-energy tour, highlighting Messi’s interest in humanitarian and conservation efforts.

From packed stadiums to heartfelt fan moments, Messi’s GOAT India Tour left an indelible mark, reaffirming India’s growing connection with global football and the enduring appeal of the Argentine legend.

(Via Agency Inputs)

