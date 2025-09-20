Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks Beyond Asia Cup 2025, Shares Plans To Strengthen Game

LIVE TV
Yashasvi Jaiswal recently broke his silence about not selecting him for Asia Cup 2025, and reflecting on the thing that selection is out his hands. He still vows to keep working and doing the best for him and for the nation.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 20, 2025 17:37:11 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is the young and talented left hand batter, has made remarks on the reason why he has not been given an opportunity to play in the Asia cup 2025. In an interview with the Mashable India, Jaiswal said he had no control in selection and instead the selectors had. But Jaiswal has forgotten about his grief and worked hard and can only manage what he is capable of. It is an omission that raised controversies especially concerning his great performances.

Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Asia Cup 2025 Snub

He also did a fantastic job during the IPL 2025 where he scored 559 runs in 14 games with a strike rate of 159.71. He is successful but he still has a hope that he may be able to have more opportunities. In one of the conversations, Jaiswal responded to Mashable India by stating the following ‘I do not even think about it. It is all in the hands of the selectors. These are decisions which are made depending on the combination of the team. I will do whatever I can.’ He emphasized the fact that he was self determined to better himself and labor. The other idea that Jaiswal thought was his way and self belief ‘I always thought I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard.’ He has never doubted himself and his abilities in his profession.



Upcoming Matches of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Similarly Jaiswal in the same discussion recounted how he made a century when his parents were present in the England tour and that it was a very memorable experience in his life. It is an immense personal achievement to him. Jaiswal will find his way into the next two match Test series against the West Indies that will start October 2 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The last dream that he is having is India winning the world cup once again because he recalls the joy of having won the T20 world cup in 2024 and the sense of home.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Appointed By ICC To Officiate India vs Pakistan Super Four Match

QUICK LINKS