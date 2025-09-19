LIVE TV
Home > Sports > You Won't Believe Lionel Messi's Weekly Pay At Inter Miami! Here's How Much

You Won’t Believe Lionel Messi’s Weekly Pay At Inter Miami! Here’s How Much

It has been reported that the salaries of Lionel Messi receive a higher salary than the entire payroll of more than 20 MLS teams. In addition to the pay, the presence of him has made Inter Miami more recognized to the world, increased ticket sales, and merchandise.

(Image Credit: Inter Miami via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: Inter Miami via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 19, 2025 22:29:42 IST

Lionel Messi continues to be the highest paid player in the major league soccer as his contract with Inter Miami earns him a minimum salary of US 12 million at the 2025 season without factoring in bonuses or royalties. 

How Much Does Lionel Messi Make In A Week?

However, the overall compensation of Messi is more, According to his agreement, the guaranteed compensation increases to approximately US 20.45 million including other guaranteed payments. This amount does not represent performance bonuses or his portion of the revenue of MLS streaming agreements and merchandising that is estimated to add considerably to his total income. Understandably, the salary that Messi is earning is said to be higher than the whole payrolls of some MLS clubs. There are reports that his take home pay beats the sum of total payments of 21-22 clubs of the league every year. Miami itself has one of the largest team salaries in MLS, and the base salaries of the 2025 team roster amount to almost US 35 million annually. 

Lionel Messi Turning Profitable For Inter Miami As Well

The Messi effect is not just about the performance on the field, as his presence has increased Inter Miami shirt sales, international fan base, ticket sales, and media rights. In the case of Messi, although his on field earnings are staggering, much of his total earnings are coming off field through endorsements, image rights, revenue shares etc., and this will likely push his total earnings much higher. Thus, although some sources quoted a much higher weekly figure which is occasionally included in headline snaps, the more acceptable figures reflect his base weekly wage amounting to some US$230,769, with the total guaranteed compensation without extras amounting to about US$20.45 million a year. The total figure taking all bonuses and commercial gains will be much larger.

