‘Yuvraj Singh Effect’: From Abhishek Sharma To Sanju Samson, How Mentor Yuvi Quietly Shaping Team India’s New Match-Winners

Having worked with Abhishek Sharma, who has reaped the rewards of being mentored by Yuvraj Singh, details of the former Indian cricketer mentoring other fellow countrymen have also emerged. In some of the latest clips and pictures from social media, Yuvraj has also been seen mentoring Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Arjun Tendulkar to bring into Indian cricket the next pipeline.

Yuvraj Singh works with Arjun Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2026

In some of the visuals that have recently surfaced on the social media platform of X, the left-handed batter was seen working with Lucknow Super Giants’ captain Rishabh Pant and Arjun Tendulkar, who was traded to the franchise from the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. Although Yuvraj cannot be seen as a bona fide IPL great, he has the pedigree of being a two-time World Cup-winner for India. Having worked with Abhishek successfully, the 44-year-old is now looking use his expertise in now grooming Pant and Tendulkar for their challenges ahead.

Rishabh Pant has started training with Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai before Indian Premier League 2026. Pant is seen batting with a slightly open stance while facing left-arm bowlers. This small change in technique may help him play more attacking shots and create better scoring… pic.twitter.com/Xc1tXaKAB1 — Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) March 11, 2026

Even as Arjun Tendulkar is yet to make his international debut and featured only in five IPL matches, the success of Rishabh Pant will be extremely crucial. The keeper-batter is a regular in Team India’s Test side but has found it tough going in white-ball cricket. The southpaw’s best IPL season came nearly a decade ago when he hammered 684 runs in 14 games at 52.62 alongside a strike rate of 173.60.

Pant, who captained the Lucknow Super Giants after fetching a jaw-dropping amount of ₹27 crore, failed to live up to the price tag. The youngster struggled throughout the season before coming good in the Super Giants’ final match of the season, clubbing a 61-ball 118, albeit in a losing cause. But if Pant is to have a Sanju Samson-like resurgence, working with Yuvraj could unlock his potential.

Sanju Samson training session with Yuvraj Singh ❤️‍🔥@YUVSTRONG12 @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/gBc04dbKXs — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) January 10, 2026

2 months before a career-defining tournament, Yuvraj had also worked with Samson, who ended up stepping up at the perfect time for India to clinch the T20 World Cup.

How did Abhishek Sharma outshine Yuvraj Singh in T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Abhishek was under some pressure heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 final, given he had only made 89 runs in seven innings with a solitary half-century. However, the youngster went hammer and tongs, capitalizing on some awry bowling from New Zealand, slamming a 18-ball fifty. In the process, he clubbed the fastest fifty of the tournament, going past Finn Allen and Jacob Bethell, both of who reached the milestone in 19 balls. Additionally, he overtook Yuvraj, who smashed a 20-ball fifty against Australia in the 2007 edition.

Abhishek’s innings helped India muster 92 runs in the powerplay and finish the innings with 255/5 in 20 overs. Eventually, the Men in Blue won the final by 96 runs to clinch their third T20 World Cup title.

