Home > Sports > Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Wickets to Level Series – Check Who Was Behind This Upset!

Zimbabwe thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second T20I at Harare to level the three-match series 1-1. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 80, with Sikandar Raza starring with 3/11. Despite a shaky chase at 61-5, Tashinga Musekiwa’s quick 21 guided Zimbabwe home in the 15th over. The decider is on Sept 7.

Captain Sikandar Raza was given the man of the match award. (Photo Credit - ANI)
Captain Sikandar Raza was given the man of the match award. (Photo Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 6, 2025 21:31:09 IST

Zimbabwe has thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second T-20I of the three-match series played at Harare. The hosts Zimbabwe had lost the first game of the series and were trailing 0-1 in the series.

However, led by the excellent Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe levelled the series. This means that the third match of the series would be a decider.

Earlier, after winning the toss in overcast conditions, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza decided to bowl first. His bowlers vindicated the decision and kept making regular inroads into the Sri Lankan batting.

Sri Lanka Bundled Out for 80

Opener Kusal Mendis was dismissed for an individual score of 1 while the other opener Pathum Nissanka too was sent back to the pavilion on a score of 8 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Kamil Mishara was the top scorer with 20 runs. However, the visitors could not never really recover from the early blows and were shot out for a paltry 80 in 17.4 overs.

Captain Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets in four overs and gave just 11 runs. Brad Evans too picked three wickets at the cost of 15 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 81 runs in twenty overs, both Zimbabwe openers started off in contrasting fashion. While Tadiwanashe Marumani started rapidly, Brian Bennett opted for the more cautious approach.

Zimbabwe Win in 15th Over

However, the two could not form a long partnership and were separated at the team score of 20 runs when Marumani was dismissed by Chameera.

Zimbabwe then lost two quick wickets and found themselves in a wobbly position at 27-3 in the sixth over. From here, Ryan Burl and Bennett consolidated their position with a partnership of 26 runs that calmed things down for the home team.

Next batter Tony Munyonga was also sent back to the dugout quickly and at 61-5, the match looked well in balance. However, the number 7 batter Tashinga Musekiwa played a cameo of 21 runs in just 14 balls that included 3 boundaries as Zimbabwe won the match in 15th over.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was adjudged the man of the match. The third match of the series would also be played at Harare on September 7 and the winner of the match would also win the series.

Also Read: 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Out: 8 Venues In South Africa, 10 Matches In Namibia, Zimbabwe

Tags: HarareSikandar RazaSri Lankazimbabwe

