Ai+ To Launch NovaPods And NovaWatch AIoT Lineup, Check Features, Specs And Launch Date

Indian tech manufacturer Ai+ has officially announced that its newest AIoT portfolio, NovaPods (Go, Pro, Clips) and NovaWatch (Active, Kids 4G, Wearbuds), will officially launch on February 24. When combined, they represent the next phase of Ai+’s networked ecosystem: gadgets made to look well, function flawlessly, and improve daily life in ways you can truly feel. It all stems from one straightforward pledge: #AddAPlus.

“More gadgets are not what people desire. Madhav Sheth, the founder and CEO of Ai+ Smartphone, stated, “They want fewer frictions.” “NovaPods and NovaWatch are designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday activities, such as calls, music, family safety, and wellness, without introducing extra complexity. This is AI+ growing purposefully and confidently. NovaPods features and specification

With features including IPX4 water resistance, a 10mm driver, ultra-low 60ms latency, and up to 24 hours of continuous playback, Go is designed for everyday use. Its color choices—Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Ice Blue White—are stylish choices.

With dual pairing mode for smooth device switching, hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and HesaTM Mic Technology with up to 30 hours of total playback, Pro provides work and focus.

Clips’ clip-type approach, which is based on zero pressure on the ear canal and has advantages meant to enable longer listening and align with Ai+’s #BuiltForYourHealth philosophy, puts comfort, style, and a minimal risk of ear infection front and center. NovaWatch features and specifications

The same idea is carried over onto the wrist with NovaWatch: connected, purposeful, and designed for regular Indian life.

With a 1.73″ AMOLED squircle display—a combination of a square and a circle—a smart functional crown, sophisticated health tracking, and an always-on display, Active is designed for everyday wellness. Premium necessities are kept simple and clean thanks to their IP68 rating.

A 1.69″ HD display serves as the focal point for Kids’ 4G smart safety features, which include two-way video calling, 4G GPS with geo-fencing, a one-click SOS emergency alert, Class Mode, and Parental Control.

Wearbuds highlights the brand’s innovation promise by combining two categories, offering built-in earbuds, a 1.43″ AMOLED display, up to 2GB of music storage, real-time health tracking, integrated ChatGPT, and AI live translation for consumers who want more functionality without carrying around additional devices.

The goal is still the same for both NovaPods and NovaWatch: a linked lineup that feels unified, pairs quickly and switches effortlessly, and appears in the moments that people truly live in. This goal stems from Ai+’s Add A Plus concept, which seeks to improve customers’ lives on a daily basis by providing them with more utility, control, and joy in a discreet manner.For us Ai + is a brand promise rather than a tagline,” Sheth continued. “A gadget doesn’t fit in our ecosystem if it doesn’t make life easier, more understandable, or more manageable. That is precisely what NovaPods and NovaWatch are designed to do: combine design, connectivity, and everyday use into a single experience without the noise.

