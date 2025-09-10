LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AirPods 3 launched with real-time translation, improved battery life

Published: September 10, 2025 21:09:03 IST

California [US], September 9 (ANI): Apple on Tuesday treated gadget lovers to the launch of its new products, including the highly anticipated AirPods 3.

Apple unveiled AirPods Pro 3 with support for live translation powered by Apple Intelligence, a capability that is becoming increasingly common in the latest AI-enabled flagship phones from Google and Samsung.

The AirPods Pro 3 also have double the active noise cancellation from previous models, and the feature is four times more effective than the original AirPods Pro.

Apple said the AirPods Pro 3 will deliver the “world’s best ANC,” thanks to foam-infused ear tips for greater noise isolation, as per The Verge.

Apple claimed this will deliver twice the ANC than the previous generation of AirPods Pro, and “deliver the world’s best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones.”

The new AirPods Pro 3 are reported to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled and up to 10 hours in Transparency Mode with hearing aid support

The AirPods Pro 3 feature advanced heart rate sensing with a custom-built heart monitor, offering highly accurate measurements powered by on-device AI models optimised for activity tracking and training. It also comes with Apple’s Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence.

During the annual event, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasised that the company has been continuously innovating to shape the next generation of AirPods.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 3 will cost USD 249. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

