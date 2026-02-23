LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Amazfit has launched the T-Rex Ultra 2, a rugged smartwatch for athletes featuring AMOLED display, 10ATM water resistance, offline maps with GPS navigation, and up to 30 days battery life. India launch not confirmed yet.

TRex Ultra 2
TRex Ultra 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 23, 2026 12:49:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Netherlands based heath tech company Amazfit is expanding its smartwatch portfolio, and it has launched T-Rex Ultra 2 focusing on athletes and explorers tackling long and complex routes. The company claims that smartwatch aims for long-distance navigation, extreme durability, and long-lasting battery life. The company says that the T-Rex Ultra 2 is designed for people who depend heavily on mapping, endurance tracking, and on-watch decision-making in tough environments. 

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 features and specs 

The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. The watch uses a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back; as per company the wearable device carries a 10 ATM water resistance rating and dual diving certification which indicates that it is rated for high-pressure water exposure, consisting of diving scenarios. 

The company claims that the watch can deliver up to 30 days of battery backup while using it in standard smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours with GPS usage. The wearable consists of 64GB of internal storage in which users can store maps, music, and workout data. 

You Might Be Interested In

The key highlight of the device is Navigation. The company said that with the help of Zepp app, full-colour global maps come pre-loaded, allowing users to install the area they need for offline access. The watch supports six satellite positioning systems and offers turn-by-turn directions, automatic rerouting, elevation data, and offline route planning for distances of up to 100 Km. 

Other than this, the additional route management tools include checkpoint alerts, letting users pre-mark specific locations such as rest points or target milestones. The device also features a built-in dual-mode flashlight, consisting of a green light option intended for low-visibility use, along with an SOS signal function. 

Apart from this, the smart watch includes grade-adjusted pace tracking for hills. Voice memo recording during workouts, and Bluetooth calling support through an onboard speaker and microphone. 

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Availability 

The device has been rolled out in select markets. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the India launch of the device. 

Also Read: Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AmazfitT Rex UltraT Rex Ultra 2

RELATED News

Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

Unbelievable Savings Alert: Apple MacBook Air M4 Discount Slashes Prices Like Never Before, Check Last Date Here

LATEST NEWS

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

QUICK LINKS