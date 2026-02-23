Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Netherlands based heath tech company Amazfit is expanding its smartwatch portfolio, and it has launched T-Rex Ultra 2 focusing on athletes and explorers tackling long and complex routes. The company claims that smartwatch aims for long-distance navigation, extreme durability, and long-lasting battery life. The company says that the T-Rex Ultra 2 is designed for people who depend heavily on mapping, endurance tracking, and on-watch decision-making in tough environments.
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 features and specs
The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. The watch uses a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back; as per company the wearable device carries a 10 ATM water resistance rating and dual diving certification which indicates that it is rated for high-pressure water exposure, consisting of diving scenarios.
The company claims that the watch can deliver up to 30 days of battery backup while using it in standard smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours with GPS usage. The wearable consists of 64GB of internal storage in which users can store maps, music, and workout data.
The key highlight of the device is Navigation. The company said that with the help of Zepp app, full-colour global maps come pre-loaded, allowing users to install the area they need for offline access. The watch supports six satellite positioning systems and offers turn-by-turn directions, automatic rerouting, elevation data, and offline route planning for distances of up to 100 Km.
Other than this, the additional route management tools include checkpoint alerts, letting users pre-mark specific locations such as rest points or target milestones. The device also features a built-in dual-mode flashlight, consisting of a green light option intended for low-visibility use, along with an SOS signal function.
Apart from this, the smart watch includes grade-adjusted pace tracking for hills. Voice memo recording during workouts, and Bluetooth calling support through an onboard speaker and microphone.
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Availability
The device has been rolled out in select markets. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the India launch of the device.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed