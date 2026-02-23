LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 17 series in India on February 28, 2026. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 50MP + 200MP cameras, and a 6000mAh battery. Price is yet to be revealed.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 23, 2026 11:49:37 IST

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to expand its flagship range in India, and it is all-set to launch its next flagship in India, the Xiaomi 17 series. The company will roll out the flagship on 28th February 2026 at 6:30 PM in India aligning with the company’s global launch event going to happen in Barcelona alongside Mobile World Congress. 



Xiaomi 17 Ultra features and specification 

The upcoming flagship is likely to feature a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 3nm chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the flagship features a primary sensor of 50MP Sony Light Fusion 950L with LOFIC technology for high dynamic range and a 200MP telephoto sensor with continuous zoom. The front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will be packed with a 6000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The device will be running on HyperOS 3 backed by Android 16. 

As per media reports, the higher end variant will also feature a 2.9-inch secondary screen on the rear panel for notification and rear camera selfies. 

Xiaomi 17 series India Launch Date 

The company has earlier announced its global launch schedule and now it has locked the India launch date. The company will roll out the device on 28th February at the same day of global launch. The device will be launched at 7:30 PM IST from Barcelona whereas the company has not confirmed that there will be a dedicated India launch or not. 

E-commerce platform Amazon has launched a dedicated microsite for the device, confirming the marketplace for the device. The company is expected to launch two models in the series, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. 

However, the company has not announced the features, specification and price of the device yet. 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

