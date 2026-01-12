LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale is set to starts on January 16, with massive discounts across smartphones, TVs, laptops, appliances, fashion, and more, featuring brands like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Sony, plus bank offers up to 10% instant discount.

Amazon Republic Day Sale to begin from January 16
Amazon Republic Day Sale to begin from January 16

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 12, 2026 12:00:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Amazon has announced its Republic Day Sale. The sale will begin from 16th January 2026, the sale will offer discount on a wide range of products. The top products brands that will offer discounts include iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, TCL, LG, HP, and Boat. 

You Might Be Interested In

The users can expect discounts on major categories such as smartphones, tablet, laptops, Televisions, camera, audio products, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, auto accessories, health and personal care equipment, fashion and apparel, footwear, beauty, beauty products, home essentials, grocery, furniture, gourmet foods, baby care products, and supplies. 

Amazon Republic Day Sale top deals 

The e-commerce platform has revealed some of the top deals for the Republic Day Sale. The top deals include iQOO Z10R and OnePlus 15R.  

You Might Be Interested In

OnePlus 15R, which was recently launched, will be available at an effective price of Rs.44,999 with a credit card EMI offer. The iQOO Z10R will be available for an effective price of Rs.18,499 with a coupon offer. 

Users who are looking for Samsung device, the Samsung Galaxy A55 will also get a discount, and the device will be available at Rs. 23,999. Apart from this another Samsung device that will be on discount will be the Galaxy M17 5G which will be available for an effective price of Rs.12,999. For users who are looking for budget smartphone they can look for Redmi A4 which will be available at Rs.8,299 only. 



Amazon has also teased an offer on the iPhone 15, but the price is not officially confirmed yet. The 2023 launched iPhone 15 currently costs around Rs.55,000 on Amazon, but it is expected to go down to Rs.50,000 during the Republic Day Sale. 

Apart from smartphones, those who are looking for high-quality TWS then, can certainly look for the OnePlus Buds 4; this will cost Rs.4,999. 

The e-commerce platform has launched a dedicated microsite for sale. The microsite has sections like “8 pm Deals”, “Trending Deals”, and “Blockbuster Deals”. 

Amazon Republic Day Sale card offers 

The e-commerce platform has confirmed that there will be a 10 per cent instant bank discount during the Republic Day Sale when a user make payment using SBI cards and EMI transaction.  

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card user will also be able to avail unlimited 5 per cent cashback during the Republic Day Sale. 

Also Read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

 

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: amazoniPhoneiqooOnePlusRepublic Day Salesamsung

RELATED News

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

Iran Flag Emoji Changed: Lion and Sun Replace Islamic Emblem, Netizens React – Know Who Controls Emojis On The Internet

CMF Headphone Pro To Debut In India: 100-Hour Playback, 40dB ANC & Swappable Cushions, Check Launch Date And Price

VinFast VF 6 Bags ‘Value For Money Car Of The Year’ At Autocar India Awards 2026

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Another Sachin Tendulkar Record; Check Details

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

National Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

What Happened To PSLV-C62 Carrying DRDO’s Anvesha Satellite? ISRO Chairman Gives Big Update

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Parasakthi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Thrives Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Crosses Rs 22 Crore Mark

Jerome Powell Under Spotlight as DOJ Subpoenas the Federal Reserve, Sparking Debate Over Monetary Policy Independence

‘Impose Hindi And I’ll Kick You’: Raj Thackeray’s Fiery Warning To Migrants From UP, Bihar, Sounds Alarm For Marathi Identity

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

QUICK LINKS