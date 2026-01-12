Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

The users can expect discounts on major categories such as smartphones, tablet, laptops, Televisions, camera, audio products, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, auto accessories, health and personal care equipment, fashion and apparel, footwear, beauty, beauty products, home essentials, grocery, furniture, gourmet foods, baby care products, and supplies.

Amazon Republic Day Sale top deals

OnePlus 15R, which was recently launched, will be available at an effective price of Rs.44,999 with a credit card EMI offer. The iQOO Z10R will be available for an effective price of Rs.18,499 with a coupon offer.

Users who are looking for Samsung device, the Samsung Galaxy A55 will also get a discount, and the device will be available at Rs. 23,999. Apart from this another Samsung device that will be on discount will be the Galaxy M17 5G which will be available for an effective price of Rs.12,999. For users who are looking for budget smartphone they can look for Redmi A4 which will be available at Rs.8,299 only. The wait just got more exciting 🇮🇳✨ The Great Republic Day Sale is almost here, setting the stage for serious savings on iQOO smartphones.

From everyday smartphones to performance favourites, there’s an iQOO for every kind of upgrade this season. With deals starting from just… pic.twitter.com/6KwHE9d9JM — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 11, 2026





Amazon has also teased an offer on the iPhone 15, but the price is not officially confirmed yet. The 2023 launched iPhone 15 currently costs around Rs.55,000 on Amazon, but it is expected to go down to Rs.50,000 during the Republic Day Sale.

Apart from smartphones, those who are looking for high-quality TWS then, can certainly look for the OnePlus Buds 4; this will cost Rs.4,999.

The e-commerce platform has launched a dedicated microsite for sale. The microsite has sections like “8 pm Deals”, “Trending Deals”, and “Blockbuster Deals”.

Amazon Republic Day Sale card offers

The e-commerce platform has confirmed that there will be a 10 per cent instant bank discount during the Republic Day Sale when a user make payment using SBI cards and EMI transaction.

The e-commerce platform has confirmed that there will be a 10 per cent instant bank discount during the Republic Day Sale when a user make payment using SBI cards and EMI transaction.

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card user will also be able to avail unlimited 5 per cent cashback during the Republic Day Sale.


