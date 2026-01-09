LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 starts on January 17, offering big discounts on iPhones, Android devices, appliances, and more and bank offers up to 15%.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 9, 2026 17:29:24 IST

Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 is all set to go live on 17th January. The e-commerce platform has already launched the teaser page and dropped enough hints to tell shoppers that this won’t be a small markdown event. This is going to be the first big sale of 2026. 

This sale is going to be a golden chance to grab the hottest deal. The Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members get early access of the sale starting from 16th January 2026. The company hasn’t officially spelled out every product that will be discounted during the mega sale. 

Expected device to get massive discount 

In this sale, iPhones that are one or two generations old are expected to get the biggest discounts. This time users can expect offers across iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone15 and even on iPhone 16 series phones.  

Users looking for Android phones will also get plenty of offers to browse. Samsung and iQOO devices are expected to have solid discounts, especially on phones that fall into the mid-range and premium segment. 

TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and laptops will also be part of the sale. Apart from these, users can also save on new fridges, washing machines, or home audio devices for months. This sale will finally sound like the price tag is reasonable. 

Bank Discount on Republic Day Sale

Flipkart has officially confirmed the bank’s benefits; HDFC Bank credit card users will get 10 per cent instant discount, along with easy EMI options. Other debit and credit cards from partner banks may offer up to 15 percent instant discount. This depends on the deal slabs the e-commerce platform reveals closer to the start date. 

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:29 PM IST
