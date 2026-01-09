Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

This sale is going to be a golden chance to grab the hottest deal. The Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members get early access of the sale starting from 16th January 2026. The company hasn’t officially spelled out every product that will be discounted during the mega sale.

Expected device to get massive discount

Users looking for Android phones will also get plenty of offers to browse. Samsung and iQOO devices are expected to have solid discounts, especially on phones that fall into the mid-range and premium segment.

TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and laptops will also be part of the sale. Apart from these, users can also save on new fridges, washing machines, or home audio devices for months. This sale will finally sound like the price tag is reasonable. Bank Discount on Republic Day Sale

Flipkart has officially confirmed the bank’s benefits; HDFC Bank credit card users will get 10 per cent instant discount, along with easy EMI options. Other debit and credit cards from partner banks may offer up to 15 percent instant discount. This depends on the deal slabs the e-commerce platform reveals closer to the start date. Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

