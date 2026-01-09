Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 features and specifications

The Oppo Pad 5 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Pad 5 carries an 8MP single rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The key highlight of the device is the massive 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The device features a quad speaker immersive sound system, claiming a cinematic audio experience for gaming and multimedia consumption.

The Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 which is built on Android 16. The connective options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs about 599 grams.

Oppo Pad 5 price

The Oppo Pad 5 starts at a price of Rs.26,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 5G variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. The device is available in a single storage format only that is 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The device is currently available for pre-order only. It will go on sale on 13th January 2026 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. The Oppo Pad 5 is offered in Aurora Pink and Stralight Black colour shades.


