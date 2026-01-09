LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Claudia Sheinbaum Anupam Kher engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo Pad 5 in India alongside the Reno 15 series, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.8K display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, and a 10,050mAh battery, with prices starting at Rs.26,999 and sales beginning January 13, 2026.

OPPO Pad 5 launches in India
OPPO Pad 5 launches in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 9, 2026 10:53:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Oppo has launch its Oppo Pad 5 in India along with the company’s latest flagship Reno 15 series smartphones. The tablet is currently available for pre-order, and it appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad Air 5 which was launched recently in China. 

You Might Be Interested In

The tablet is backed by a 10,050mAh battery; it is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants. Here is a detailed overview of the device. 



Oppo Pad 5 features and specifications 

The Oppo Pad 5 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

In terms of camera, the Oppo Pad 5 carries an 8MP single rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The key highlight of the device is the massive 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The device features a quad speaker immersive sound system, claiming a cinematic audio experience for gaming and multimedia consumption. 

The Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 which is built on Android 16. The connective options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs about 599 grams. 

Oppo Pad 5 price 

The Oppo Pad 5 starts at a price of Rs.26,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 5G variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. The device is available in a single storage format only that is 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.  

The device is currently available for pre-order only. It will go on sale on 13th January 2026 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. The Oppo Pad 5 is offered in Aurora Pink and Stralight Black colour shades. 

Also Read: AI+ Unveils NovaWatch Series: Stunning Smartwatches Hitting the Indian Market Soon; Check Price, Designs And More

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: oppoOppo Pad 5

RELATED News

AI+ Unveils NovaWatch Series: Stunning Smartwatches Hitting the Indian Market Soon; Check Price, Designs And More

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

‘100 percent made up, speculative, wrong’: Microsoft’s Response To 22,000 Job Cut Rumors

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders—Here’s How To Use Them

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa’s Body-Baring Boldness: Fitness Queen’s Hottest Flex

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Oscars 2025: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ And Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ Join Eligible Films For BEST PICTURE Race

Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

From AI To Brooms: Who Is Mukesh Mandal, The Indian Engineer Now Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month Sweeping Streets In Russia?

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications
Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications
Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications
Oppo Pad 5 Launches In India With Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 120Hz Display, And MediaTek Processor—Check Price And Specifications

QUICK LINKS