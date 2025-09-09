Apple Event 2025 Live Streaming: Launch Date, Time & How to Watch Apple Event Live in India

Apple Event 2025 Live Streaming: Apple is all set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at the much-awaited “Awe-Dropping Event” on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Apple is most likely expected to introduce the iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple may also introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3.

Apple Event 2025: Launch Date & Time

The Apple “Awe Dropping” Event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 AM Pacific Time (PT) / 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The main event will be hosted from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.



Apple Event 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple Event 2025 In India?

In India, you can watch the Apple Event 2025 livestream at 10:30 pm IST on September 9, 2025. You can watch it live on Apple’s official website (apple.com). Fans now have a chance to witness the launch of the latest products directly from the Company’s official website.

Apple Event 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple Event 2025 On YouTube?

Viewers can experience the event in real-time from Apple’s official YouTube channel. Through this audience can have an easy and accessible way to watch the livestream and stay updated with all the launches. You must set notifications and reminders on the YouTube channel so you won’t miss the event.

Apple Event 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple Event 2025 On Apps?

Viewers can watch the launch on the Apple TV app, available on supported devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple is giving users the chance to enjoy the event on the device of their choice with better clarity.

Apple Event 2025: Pre-Orders and Sales Dates

Apple usually opens pre-orders on the Friday of its iPhone launch week, which suggests that the devices could be up for pre-orders on Friday, September 12, 2025. Retail sales usually begin the following Friday, meaning the iPhones could hit stores on September 19, 2025. Apple usually releases new iOS updates on the first Monday after its iPhone launch event. This means iOS 26 is likely to roll out on September 15, 2025.

Disclaimer: The information provided about the Apple Event 2025, including its date, time, and streaming platforms, is based on official announcements and publicly available details.