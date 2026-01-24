Apple Rolls Out AI Pin With Dual Cameras, Microphone, And Speaker: Check Launch Date And Features

US tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a wearable AI pin. In terms of size, these AI pins are about the size of an Air Tag. As per media reports, the device features two camera sensors, three microphones, and a speaker into a slim circular aluminum and glass shell. It is designed to capture and respond to what is happening around the user.







Apple AI Pin features

The pin features apple ai pin features a standard lens and a wide-angle sensor on the front for capturing pictures and videos. The audio comes via a built-in speaker, while three mics pick up the sound from the surroundings. The device also has a physical button with one edge for controls and a magnetic charging pad on the back which is similar to the Apple Watch charger.