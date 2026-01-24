Apple Rolls Out AI Pin With Dual Cameras, Microphone, And Speaker: Check Launch Date And Features

US tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a wearable AI pin. In terms of size, these AI pins are about the size of an Air Tag. As per media reports, the device features two camera sensors, three microphones, and a speaker into a slim circular aluminum and glass shell. It is designed to capture and respond to what is happening around the user.
Apple AI Pin features
The pin features apple ai pin features a standard lens and a wide-angle sensor on the front for capturing pictures and videos. The audio comes via a built-in speaker, while three mics pick up the sound from the surroundings. The device also has a physical button with one edge for controls and a magnetic charging pad on the back which is similar to the Apple Watch charger.
The company is expected to launch the modern device in 2027; the reports suggest that the company will release 20 million units during the launch. The company may further speed up production to compete with OpenAI, which is likely to announce its own AI hardware later this year. The experts believe that the device is still in early stages. The upcoming AI pin is expected to work with Apple’s upcoming Siri overhaul. The voice assistant is expected to turn into a ChatGPT-style AI chatbot powered by Google’s Gemini model through a partnership the tech giant has announced recently.
Humane’s AI Pin
AI wearable does not have a history of smooth start like other products of the company. The company previously developed Humane’s AI Pin, which was engineered by ex-Apple employees, and they crashed and burned the expectation of the product. The company sold less than 10,000 units and shut down the production by selling it to HP for $116 million.
Apple’s record with new product categories is obviously stronger, but the company need to work on privacy concerns and practical limitations that sank Humane for now. The company has not confirmed the device officially yet.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed