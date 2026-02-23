Apple To Introduce ‘Deep Red’ Colour iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max After Cosmic Orange Record Success—Check Details Inside

US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new Deep Red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max after the massive success of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models. Traditionally, the company has offered its Pro models in understated shades such as silver, graphite, and blue. However, the company changed its strategy with iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max which was launched in Cosmic Orange.

The new media reports claim that the company is testing a Deep Red finish for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and this move is influenced by the strong positive response from the Cosmic orange variant.

How Cosmic Orange Changed the iPhone market

As per a report published in Bloomberg by renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, the Cosmic Orange model performed well in several markets, particularly in China, where the company recorded notably high demand which have encouraged the tech giant to experiment further with different vibrant colours for upcoming flagship series.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max New Shades

The media reports and industry experts suggest that the company is currently testing a new flagship colour for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the company has not officially confirmed the new shades.

If the new colour arrives with the iPhone 18 Pro series, then the question arises that Apple will continue offering the orange shade with the new red finish. The experts suggest that, since the two shades are relatively close to the colour spectrum, the company may offer only one option.

The early hint and rumours also indicate purple and brown variants for the upcoming Pro models. However, these are said to be variations within a similar colour family rather than entirely distinct colours.

The rumoured red finish would mark a significant shift in Apple's Pro design strategy, in past which has focused on subdued and professional looking colours. After the launch of Cosmic orange colour the company may explore new vibrant colour options for its upcoming flagship devices.


