Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

The Bloomberg report states that Apple is working on a new version of Siri with codename “Campos” which will take place on existing Siri experience across the product lineup. However, the users can use it in the same way by saying “Siri” or simply holding the side button, but the interaction model will be totally different.

The current model of Siri relies mainly on predefined commands and short responses, but the new version is claimed to support a conversational and chatbot style interface like Google Gemini or ChatGPT. The new variant will allow more fluid, multi-step interactions and ongoing context within a session.

The new variant of Siri is reported to launch as WWDC in June and to roll out later this year with Apple’s annual software updates in September. The company is working on incremental enhancement to Siri and Apple Intelligence in iOS 26. Those updates will likely sustain the current Siri interface and lean on Google’s Gemini models for improved intelligence.

As per experts the new updates Siri could search the web, creating content, generating images, summarising information, and analysing files. The new technology will make deeper use of personal data, allowing users to more easily search for specific files, songs, calendar entries, or messages. Key changes in new Siri

The key changes include how deeply Siri will be compiled into Apple’s core apps. The reports claims that the assistant will function across Mail, Music, Podcast, TV, Photos, and even Xcode, for example, user could ask Siri to locate a photo based on its contents and edit it with specific instructions, or draft an email based on upcoming calendar events.

The updates Siri will support both text and voice input. However, Siri still supports typed queries, and the deficiency of persistent context has limited its usefulness compared to advanced AI chatbots.

The iOS 27 could represent a long-overdue reset for Siri and company’s signals that they are seriously working to lead the AI assistant segment in the market