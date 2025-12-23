Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled  On…

According to leaks and reports, the trail production of the iPhone 18 is expected to begin in early 2026. This can also mean that the base model of the next-generation iPhone series could launch after the Pro models rather than at the same time, which usually happens.

iPhone 18 series will launch in two phases?

As per media reports and experts the trail production of the iPhone 18 will start only after the Chinese New Year, which usually end in the late February. Post Chinese New Year the factories will be resume for normal operations and large-scale production of new projects will begin. This delay has given birth to early rumors suggesting that the standard iPhone 18 will launch in 2027.



The iPhone fans possibly need to wait a little longer for the base model of iPhone 18 whereas, the Pro models and high-end devices first, while the base model takes a slightly longer time to reach the market.


