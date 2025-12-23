Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled  On…

Apple fans might be waiting for the iPhone 18. There is disappointing news for them, as per reports the iPhone 18 will not launch in 2026 instead of 2026, The iPhone 18 will be launched in 2027.
According to leaks and reports, the trail production of the iPhone 18 is expected to begin in early 2026. This can also mean that the base model of the next-generation iPhone series could launch after the Pro models rather than at the same time, which usually happens.
iPhone 18 series will launch in two phases?
The time company might change its usual launch strategy. The iPhone 18 series could be introduced in two phases. The Pro models are expected to launch in September 2026 as usually the company launches its new phones. The Pro model of iPhone 18 will be launched alongside the company’s first foldable phone. However, the base model of iPhone 18 could be released in early 2027.
As per media reports and experts the trail production of the iPhone 18 will start only after the Chinese New Year, which usually end in the late February. Post Chinese New Year the factories will be resume for normal operations and large-scale production of new projects will begin. This delay has given birth to early rumors suggesting that the standard iPhone 18 will launch in 2027.
The iPhone fans possibly need to wait a little longer for the base model of iPhone 18 whereas, the Pro models and high-end devices first, while the base model takes a slightly longer time to reach the market.
Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed