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Home > Tech and Auto > BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

BMW Motorrad has launched the BMW M 1000 R in India at Rs 33.5 lakh, featuring a 210bhp 999cc engine, aggressive design, and advanced track-focused electronics, with deliveries starting May 2026

BMW M 1000 R launched in India
BMW M 1000 R launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 15:52:51 IST

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BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

German automotive company BMW Motorrad has rolled out its new motorbike in India, BMW M 1000 R at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 33.5 lakh. The high-power motorbike will be brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The booking of the motorbike is now open at authorised dealership. The deliveries of the bike will start in May 2026. 

The newly introduced M 1000 R represents the brand’s M performance philosophy applied to a roadster, combining superbike-derived engineering with a more upright riding position designed for both road and track use. 

BMW M 1000 R Design  

The newly introduced motorbike features an aggressive design inspired by the company’s RR superbike family. The bike gets newly designed dual-flow LED headlights derived from RR models along with a prominent M logo integrated into the air intake. 

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Aerodynamics plays a major role in the design of bikes. The front side incorporates M Winglets that generate aerodynamic downforce, increasing the load on the front wheel by around 11kg at 220kmph. These winglets enhance stability during hogh-speed riding and cornering. 

M Carbon wheels are available as part of the M Competition package, highlighting the carbon fiber structure through a clear lacquer finish. Additional aerodynamic refinements consist of integrated brake ducts in the front mudguard to optimise airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers. The rear frame and swingram are finished in Platinum Grey metallic across all colour shade available 

BMW M 1000 R Engine 

The bike is powered by a water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine derived from the BMW S 1000 RR. The bike has a 999cc engine which generates 210bhp at 13,750rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 11,100rpm. 

The motorbike goes from 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and comes with a claimed speed of 280Kmph 

The engine of the motorbike features BMW ShiftCam which improves the torque delivery at lower and mid-range speeds while maintaining strong peak power. Other than this, the performance-oriented components consist of titanium valves, optimised camshafts, lighter cam followers, and revised intake funnels designed to enhance airflow at high engine speeds. 

Track-focused electronic and riding aids 

The newly introduced BMW M 1000 R comes with multiple riding modes consisting of Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro1-3. The motorbike also consists of the latest generation Dynamic Traction (DTC) with wheelie control supported by a six-axis sensor suite. 

The company has upgraded the traction control system using strategies that take from RR models and works in combination with the M Quick action throttle to deliver enhanced response, especially during track riding in Race mode. 

BMW M 1000 R Features  

The motorbike features a 6.5-inch TFT display featuring a dedicated M start-up animation and a redesigned rev counter. The bike has adaptive turning light, cruise control, heated grips, a lightweight M battery, and a rear USB charging socket. 

The company also offers an optional M Competition Package which adds carbon components, M carbon wheels, an adjustable M rider footrest system, M GPS Laptrigger and additional cosmetic elements. 

BMW M 1000 R Price

The BMW M 1000 R comes at starting ex-showroom price of Rs 33.5 lakh. The company is also offering flexible financing options through BMW India Financial Services. The bike comes with a standard three-year unlimited kilometer warranty, with option extensions up to five years, along with 24×7 roadside assistance.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

 

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

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BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

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BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price
BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price
BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price
BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price

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