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Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

Renault has launched the new-gen Renault Duster in India starting at Rs 10.49 lakh, featuring turbo-petrol engines, modern tech, and a hybrid option coming later in 2026.

Renault Duster Launched In India
Renault Duster Launched In India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 12:59:55 IST

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2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

French automative car manufacturing giant Renault has launched the new generation Duster in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.49 lakh. The car has made a comeback in its third-generation avatar with turbo-petrol powertrains while a strong-hybrid option is set to debut in later 2026. 

The Duster will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Victoris. 

The Renault Duster is launched in five variant levels: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. The company has also introduced the introductory offer pricing through the ‘R Pass’ programme for early buyers which is valid till 31st March. 

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Renault Duster Design and Features 

The newly launched SUV adopts a boxy design with upright proportions and high ground clearance. The front profile of the SUV features Y shaped LED lighting elements and a wide grille with company branding. The SUV consists of squared wheel arches, roof rails, and large alloy wheels. The rear features LED tail lamps and a sculpted tailgate design. 

The cabin features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. The equipment’s of the cabin consists of wireless charging, a 360-degree camera and connected car technology. The Duster also offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and connected car features depending on the variant. 

Renault Duster Powertrain and Engine 

The newly launched SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates around 100hp and 160Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. While a larger 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine generates up to 163hp and 280Nm of torque with options of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic. 

The strong Hybrid powertrain combining a 1.8-litre petrol engine with electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery will be launched around Diwali 2026. The hybrid system generates a combined output of around 160hp. 

Renault Duster Price and Variants 

The SUV is available with two turbo-petrol engine options and both manual and automatic transmissions. The prices for hybrid variants are still not officially announced as they will launch during Diwali. 

The Authentic variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh and with R Pass the price goes down to Rs 10.29 

Variant 

TCe 100 MT 

R Pass 

TCe 160 MT 

R Pass 

TCe 160 DCT 

R Pass 

Authentic 

₹10.49 

₹10.29 

 

 

 

 

Evolution 

₹11.69 

₹11.39 

₹12.99 

₹12.69 

₹14.49 

₹13.99 

Techno 

₹13.49 

₹13.19 

₹14.49 

₹14.19 

₹15.89 

₹15.49 

Techno+ 

 

 

₹15.29 

₹14.99 

₹16.69 

₹16.29 

Iconic 

 

 

₹16.99 

₹16.59 

₹18.49 

₹18.09 

 

Also Read: Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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Tags: 2026 dusterduster 2026Renaultrenault duster

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2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

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2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

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2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price
2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price
2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price
2026 Renault Duster Launched In India: Turbo Petrol Engine, Modern Tech And Boxy Design—Check All Details And Price

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