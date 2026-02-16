BMW X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro Arrives In India With 2.0-Litre Turbo Petrol, Harman Kardon Sound & Luxury Upgrades, Check Full Specs And Price Here

German luxury car maker BMW has launched its new SUV in India. On February 16, 2026, the company launched a fresh new version of its popular BMW X3, the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. This isn’t just another trim in the range. It’s the most powerful X3 you can buy in India right now.

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Price

The car goes on sale at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74.50 lakh. That price makes it a bit more expensive than the regular xDrive20 petrol model, but it also brings a lot more power and features.

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Powertrain

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Exterior

The new X3 feels sportier and sharper than the previous versions. It gets a bold black kidney grille with illumination, big 20‑inch alloy wheels, and red brake calipers that catch your eye. The headlights and tail lamps have a smoky look, and it all adds to a more aggressive stance on the road.

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Interior

In terms of interior design, the cabin feels premium and comfortable. There’s a panoramic glass roof, a 360‑degree camera, and a three‑zone climate control system. The driver gets a 12.3‑inch digital display, and the SUV also features a Harman Kardon sound system with 15 speakers. The front seats have memory and ventilation too, making long drives more relaxing.

The company claims that the new X3 will go head‑to‑head with rivals like the Mercedes‑Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60 in the luxury SUV space. And with its mix of power, looks, and tech, many fans believe it has what it takes to stand out.