Home > Tech and Auto > Nissan Gravite 7-Seater Launch: From Premium 3-Row Comfort To LED DRLs And Premium Cabin, Check Price, Features & Specs

Nissan will launch the Gravite MPV in India on 17 February 2026, with deliveries expected in March. Likely based on the Renault Triber, it may get a 1.0L petrol engine, manual and AMT options, three-row seating, and modern tech and safety features.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 16, 2026 12:16:14 IST

Japanese automobile manufacture Nissan is all set to launch Gravite MPV in India. The car was prior planned to arrive on 21st January but due to some issue the company has postponed the event, and the deliveries are expected to being in the month of March. 



Nissan Gravite MPV Exterior 

In terms of exterior, the available teaser and design suggest that the proportions of the upcoming vehicle are similar to the Renault Triber. The front of the car is likely to have LED daytime running lights placed within the headlamp units and a grille with chrome elements. The bonnet of the car features branding on it. 

At the rear of the MPV it is expected to have a split tail-lamp linked by a horizontal strip across the tailgate, with the badge placed at the center. Other than this the visible changes consist of different bumpers, alloy wheels, and roof rails. The company has confirmed the colour options that are teal, white, silver, black, and grey. 

Nissan Gravite MPV Engine  

The MPV is expected to feature a 1.0L petrol engine which is similar to the engine used in Renault Triber. The transmission options include a manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission. However, the company has not revealed the details and specifications officially. 

Nissan Gravite MPV Interior 

In terms of interior, the company has not officially shared the details regarding interior, but media reports and experts believes that the upcoming MPV will likely have three rows of seats and features a digital instrument display, a touch screen infotainment system compiled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, push-button start, steering mounted controls, and air vents for rear seats. The third row is likely to be removable to increase luggage space. 

In terms of safety, the Nissan Gravite is likely to feature six airbags, anti-lock braking, traction control, hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

The final detail of the car is still under the wrap. The vehicle will officially launch on 17th February 2026 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 12:16 PM IST
