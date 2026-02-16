LIVE TV
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

Maruti Suzuki is gearing to launch a facelift model of Maruti Suzuki Brezza with minor exterior tweaks, new alloy wheels, a bigger infotainment screen, and a six-speed manual gearbox. Powertrain updates and a possible CNG option are also expected.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 16, 2026 10:56:50 IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a facelift variant of its popular car, Brezza. The car was spotted wrapped head-to-toe in covers, so you couldn’t see much at first. Even then, people stopped looking. This wasn’t just another test car. The experts claim that something new is on the way. 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Exterior

At the front, nothing seemed to have changed much. Up close, the bumper and lights looked just like before. But when you walked alongside the SUV, a few things stood right away. The alloy wheels had a new design, and part of the wrap was missing in spots, showing a thin black side cladding that was different from the last version. It almost looked like Maruti Suzuki was trying to reduce the amount of plastic used around the body. 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift interior

In terms of interior, the spy shots revealed something people had been talking about for a long time: an internally spotted six-speed manual gearbox. That was new. “Internally, a six-speed manual gearbox and a larger infotainment were seen,” the article said, and that got a lot of fans excited. The bigger infotainment screen seemed to promise better features and clearer visuals than before. 
 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Powertrain

The Brezza already had an HUD (head-up display) with turn-by-turn navigation, so the larger screen hinted even more tech inside. This made people think there might be a new power train coming soon. Maybe a better engine, or maybe just smarter electronics. The article explained that while a bigger screen usually just means more features, the 6MT system hints at a new engine option. It went on to say: “There are two possibilities — addition of a gear for better ratios, which is useful on highways, or the addition of a turbo-petrol motor.” But it was quick to add that a turbo engine might not happen, because another new car from Maruti, the Victoris, hasn’t gone to turbo and still uses naturally aspirated engines. 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift CNG

There was a CNG rumour. Some people claimed the SUV might come with an underbody CNG tank. The article reported: “The 2026 Brezza is said to have an underbody CNG tank, although we couldn’t verify the same.” It noted that the car already had an underbody exhaust, and with all the camouflage on the test mules, it was easy to mistake one for the other. If the CNG tank is real, though, boot space would stay the same — a big plus for buyers. And it also looked like the test version might include both a spare tyre and a tyre mobility kit. 
 
All these small but meaningful changes showed that the 2026 Brezza facelift wasn’t just a tiny update. It felt like Maruti Suzuki wanted to give this SUV just enough new stuff to keep people talking without messing too much about what everyone already loved. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

QUICK LINKS