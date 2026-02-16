Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a facelift variant of its popular car, Brezza. The car was spotted wrapped head-to-toe in covers, so you couldn’t see much at first. Even then, people stopped looking. This wasn’t just another test car. The experts claim that something new is on the way. Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Exterior At the front, nothing seemed to have changed much. Up close, the bumper and lights looked just like before. But when you walked alongside the SUV, a few things stood right away. The alloy wheels had a new design, and part of the wrap was missing in spots, showing a thin black side cladding that was different from the last version. It almost looked like Maruti Suzuki was trying to reduce the amount of plastic used around the body.

There was a CNG rumour. Some people claimed the SUV might come with an underbody CNG tank. The article reported: “The 2026 Brezza is said to have an underbody CNG tank, although we couldn’t verify the same.” It noted that the car already had an underbody exhaust, and with all the camouflage on the test mules, it was easy to mistake one for the other. If the CNG tank is real, though, boot space would stay the same — a big plus for buyers. And it also looked like the test version might include both a spare tyre and a tyre mobility kit.



All these small but meaningful changes showed that the 2026 Brezza facelift wasn’t just a tiny update. It felt like Maruti Suzuki wanted to give this SUV just enough new stuff to keep people talking without messing too much about what everyone already loved.