Brookfield to invest over $1 billion to set up GCC in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says This Will Generate 4,00,000 New Jobs

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that his government is in final stages of negotiation with Canadian alternative asset management firm Brookfield to invest over $ 1 billion to set up its global capability center (GCC) in Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis stated on the sidelines of the Microsoft AI tour event in Mumbai that “This will be built across 2 million sq ft area that will create 15,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs. This is a very positive move towards our efforts to make Maharashtra the GCC Capital. We will be soon signing the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with them.”

He further said that “In the logistics space, we are having positive negotiations with FedEx to set up a GCC in the Navi Mumbai airport cluster.”

The Fadnavis government has released its GCC Policy 2025 back on September 30. The policy aimed to provide financial support and operational ease to attract GCC investments.

The main vision of the GCC Policy 2025 is to make Maharashtra the global destination for GCCs by adding new GCCs by FY2030. Through this vision, the state will create 4,00,000 high-skilled jobs.

In a media interview, chief advisor on investment and strategy to the chief minister Kaustubh Dhavse said that Maharashtra expects each Rs 1 crore in new investment to generate one direct and one indirect job, with a target of 4,00,000 jobs by 2030.

CM Fadnavis was attending Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote in Mumbai to announce the launch of MahaCrimeOS AI with Maharashtra government to improve cybercrime investigations

Satya Nadella unveiled the platform in Mumbai during the last day of his three-city Microsoft AI Tour in India. CEO Nadella also met the CM Fadnavis to discuss the future of digital safety and AI-driven governance in the state of Maharashtra.