Buy iPhone 16 For Just 40,000 On Flipkart, Here Is How You Can Buy iPhone 16 For The Lowest Price

Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale is about to end, and this is a last chance to grab high discounts on various products and categories. Those users who are willing to buy the iPhone 16, this sale can be a great opportunity for them.



iPhone 16 was launched last year and now users can grab this flagship for less than Rs.40,000 through Flipkart sale, bank offers and exchange offers.

iPhone 16 features and specification

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 10 support. The phone offers a peak brightness of 1600 nits and oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprint smudges.

iPhone 16 is powered by A16 Bionic chipset which is based on TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process. The phones with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage options. The rear panel of phone offers two camera setups, it features 48MP of primary sensor and 12MP of ultrawide sensor whereas the phone offers 12MP of selfie camera.

iPhone 16 F lipkart price

iPhone 16 is a great deal at the discounted price offered by Flipkart. The users will get good numbers of major OS upgrades. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of iPhone 16 are currently available at Rs. 69,900 whereas the actual price of the phone is Rs. 79,900, apart from this flat Rs.10,000 discount users can avail credit card discounts and exchange offers which makes the final price around Rs.40,000. Users can also opt for no-cost EMI options for buying the phone at a discounted price.

iPhone 16 Price on Amazon, Croma and other e-commerce platform

The price of iPhone 16 on other e-commerce such as Amazon, Croma and Jiomart is much more than the price offered by Flipkart. Amazon offers iPhone 16 at Rs.66,900; the price on Croma is Rs. 76,490 whereas the price on Jiomart for iPhone 16 is Rs.79,000.