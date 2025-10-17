China releases new rules on personal data exports

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators on Thursday released new rules on certifying cross-border transfers of personal information, requiring "non-critical information infrastructure operators" to apply for certifications before certain data transfers can be made. Authorities said the framework aims to protect personal information rights and promote the secure and efficient cross-border flow of data, according to statements issued by the country's cyberspace and market regulators. The rules will take effect on January 1, 2026, they said. (Reporting by Beijing NewsroomEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)