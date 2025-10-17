LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > China releases new rules on personal data exports

China releases new rules on personal data exports

China releases new rules on personal data exports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 16:33:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China releases new rules on personal data exports

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators on Thursday released new rules on certifying cross-border transfers of personal information, requiring "non-critical information infrastructure operators" to apply for certifications before certain data transfers can be made. Authorities said the framework aims to protect personal information rights and promote the secure and efficient cross-border flow of data, according to statements issued by the country's cyberspace and market regulators. The rules will take effect on January 1, 2026, they said. (Reporting by Beijing NewsroomEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

Shares of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica soar after Meta AI glasses drive revenue beat

South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

LATEST NEWS

‘Girls Don’t Go To Gym, Practise Yoga At Home’: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sparks Controversy

Meta to give teen parents more control after criticism over flirty AI chatbots

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Result, Check Latest Official Updates

BRIEF-4Sight Expects HY HEPS To Increase By 25.0% To 35.4%

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Rapid growth of ETF market triggers fears of bubble

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow October 18, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Little Stressed About Work

UPDATE 3-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Ambala Digital Arrest Case: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Advocate Virag Gupta Calls For Urgent Cybercrime Reforms

China releases new rules on personal data exports

China releases new rules on personal data exports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China releases new rules on personal data exports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China releases new rules on personal data exports
China releases new rules on personal data exports
China releases new rules on personal data exports
China releases new rules on personal data exports
QUICK LINKS