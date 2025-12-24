Christmas WhatsApp Scam Warning: One Wrong Tap Can Hack Your Account In Seconds — Know How To Stay Safe & What To Do If Scammed

Cyber Police has said that this scam is spreading rapidly through WhatsApp forwards, often appearing to come from friends, family members or trusted contacts whose accounts may already be compromised.

How Christmas WhatsApp Scam works

If the user taps the link, then they are redirected to a fake website that mimics well-known brands, banks, or payment platforms. Victims are then asked to enter the personal details such as mobile number or banking information, or they are asked to install an app or allow permissions.

By clicking on such links, the malware is installed into the victim’s phones which give scammer remote access to the phone, allowing them to read OTPs, access banking apps and initiate unauthorised transactions.

The cyber experts suggest that festivals are prime hunting grounds for scammers during the festive season. People are more relaxed, distracted, and emotionally driven, which makes them less cautious about suspicious messages.

The scammers also rely on urgency, warning users that the “offer will expire today” or that they must act immediately to claim their Christmas reward. Through these messages, the scammers make pressure, which often leads users to skip basic verification steps.

What next if you are scammed ?

If the user has been scammed, then they should report it immediately to their bank and dial the national cybercrime helpline 1930. The complaints also need to be filed on the cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in

Cyber police stress that quick reporting can significantly increase the chance of freezing fraudulent transactions and limiting financial losses. Also Read: Use ‘USB Condom’ To Protect Your Phone From Malware And Cyber Attacks, Know Its Benefits, Price And Much More

