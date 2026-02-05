LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Cloudeva.ai officially launches as a multi-cloud intelligence platform that helps enterprises turn cloud activity into clear, auditable, and explainable decisions—solving the real problem of cloud choice, not cloud technology.

cloudeva ai lauches cloud decision intelligence
cloudeva ai lauches cloud decision intelligence

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 5, 2026 18:04:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Today marks the formal debut of Cloudeva.ai, a cloud intelligence platform that sets itself apart with multi-cloud capabilities and an intelligent advice bot. The platform’s assumption is that enterprises don’t have a cloud technology problem, but rather a cloud choice problem. 

The founders’ goal was to solve a persistent operational blind spot, and teams with years of practical experience supporting cloud operations across large organizations, Start-Ups, and SMBs built it. Maintaining auditable visibility into changes made to their cloud systems, who started them, and the business rationale behind them continues to be a challenge for many enterprises. 

After years of working with leadership teams who oversee intricate, multi-cloud estates, Amit Gupta, the founder of Cloudeva.ai, saw the trend. Companies frequently faced the same problem during incidents, cost escalations, and audit reviews: providing justification for crucial actions. This was true even after making large investments in infrastructure, security measures, and analytics tools. 

You Might Be Interested In

“After nearly a decade running Rapyder and working closely with CXOs, I realized most cloud problems weren’t caused by bad technology,” stated Amit Gupta. They resulted from decisions that were not quite clear—who made the changes, why, or whether they were the proper ones at the time. This disparity only grew as settings grew larger. 

While executive accountability remained centralized, governance procedures dispersed across teams and tools as businesses grew digitally across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. The idea for Cloudeva.ai was sparked by the gap between leadership accountability and operational complexity. 

“Execution without context creates noise,” Athreya Ramadas, co-founder of Cloudeva “We’re building an offering that turns cloud data into governed, actionable insight – enabling organizations to scale with clarity, control, and confidence.” 

Above the current financial, security, and infrastructure tools, Cloudeva.ai adds a decision layer. The method helps businesses transition from unreliable activity to responsible decision-making by interpreting change through economic, financial, and regulatory context rather than reporting events. The creators have opened 

for public preview till March 31st, 2026. Preview participants can: 

  •  Experience AI-driven cloud decision intelligence in real environments 
  • Shape governance workflows for regulated operations 
  • Work directly with the Cloudeva.ai founding and product teams 

  

Who It’s Designed For 

  •  Financial services and regulated enterprises managing audits and operational risk 
  • Healthcare and compliance-driven organizations balancing innovation and governance 
  • Large multi-cloud enterprises requiring cross-team visibility 
  • CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and CFOs who need explainable cloud decisions 

 

Why This Matters Now 

  • Multi-cloud environments are growing faster than governance models 
  • Regulatory expectations around accountability continue to tighten 
  • Decision opacity introduces financial and operational risk 
  • Enterprises need clarity without slowing innovation 

Cloudeva.ai exists to solve what slows modern organizations down- uncertainty. By combining deep expertise with a forward-looking approach, the company helps businesses build systems that are not just scalable, but intentional. Cloudeva.ai aims to transform cloud complexity into clear, confident action. 

(Input from ANI)

Also Read: Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 6:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cloud intelligenceCloudeva ai

RELATED News

Realme P4 Power Review: Is The 10,001mAh Battery Really Worth It ? Outstanding Performace, Amazing Display And Instagramable Camera—Check Detailed Review Before Purchasing

Suzuki’s New Access Is Here: ABS Safety, LED Tall Lamp, Digital Colour TFT Cluster – Check Price, Colours & Features

Bharat Taxi Goes LIVE To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido With Government-Backed Model, Step-By-Step Guide To Download The APP

Google Tease Pixel 10a: Tensor G4 Chipset, Updated Design At Affordable Price, Check Features And Details Inside

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

LATEST NEWS

‘Congress Left Things In Damaged State’: PM Modi Praises EU And US Trade Deals During Rajya Sabha Speech, Calls India ‘Future-Ready’

Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender After Rejecting Final Plea In Cheque Bounce Cases

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

West Bengal Budget: As Polls Near, Mamata Govt Announces ₹500 Monthly Increase In Lakshmi Bhandar- What We Know About The ‘Women-Friendly’ Scheme

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

School Headlines (February 6, 2026): PM Modi To Interact With Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha, When, Where And How To Watch

Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Ahead Of T20 World Cup: “Our Flight Is Booked”

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter
Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter
Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter
Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

QUICK LINKS