Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Today marks the formal debut of Cloudeva.ai, a cloud intelligence platform that sets itself apart with multi-cloud capabilities and an intelligent advice bot. The platform’s assumption is that enterprises don’t have a cloud technology problem, but rather a cloud choice problem.

The founders’ goal was to solve a persistent operational blind spot, and teams with years of practical experience supporting cloud operations across large organizations, Start-Ups, and SMBs built it. Maintaining auditable visibility into changes made to their cloud systems, who started them, and the business rationale behind them continues to be a challenge for many enterprises.

“After nearly a decade running Rapyder and working closely with CXOs, I realized most cloud problems weren’t caused by bad technology,” stated Amit Gupta. They resulted from decisions that were not quite clear—who made the changes, why, or whether they were the proper ones at the time. This disparity only grew as settings grew larger.

While executive accountability remained centralized, governance procedures dispersed across teams and tools as businesses grew digitally across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. The idea for Cloudeva.ai was sparked by the gap between leadership accountability and operational complexity.

“Execution without context creates noise,” Athreya Ramadas, co-founder of Cloudeva “We’re building an offering that turns cloud data into governed, actionable insight – enabling organizations to scale with clarity, control, and confidence.”

Above the current financial, security, and infrastructure tools, Cloudeva.ai adds a decision layer. The method helps businesses transition from unreliable activity to responsible decision-making by interpreting change through economic, financial, and regulatory context rather than reporting events. The creators have opened

for public preview till March 31st, 2026. Preview participants can:

Experience AI-driven cloud decision intelligence in real environments

Shape governance workflows for regulated operations

Work directly with the Cloudeva.ai founding and product teams

Who It’s Designed For

Financial services and regulated enterprises managing audits and operational risk

Healthcare and compliance-driven organizations balancing innovation and governance

Large multi-cloud enterprises requiring cross-team visibility

CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and CFOs who need explainable cloud decisions

Why This Matters Now

Multi-cloud environments are growing faster than governance models

Regulatory expectations around accountability continue to tighten

Decision opacity introduces financial and operational risk

Enterprises need clarity without slowing innovation

Cloudeva.ai exists to solve what slows modern organizations down- uncertainty. By combining deep expertise with a forward-looking approach, the company helps businesses build systems that are not just scalable, but intentional. Cloudeva.ai aims to transform cloud complexity into clear, confident action. (Input from ANI)