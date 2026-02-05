Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

Today marks the formal debut of Cloudeva.ai, a cloud intelligence platform that sets itself apart with multi-cloud capabilities and an intelligent advice bot. The platform’s assumption is that enterprises don’t have a cloud technology problem, but rather a cloud choice problem.
The founders’ goal was to solve a persistent operational blind spot, and teams with years of practical experience supporting cloud operations across large organizations, Start-Ups, and SMBs built it. Maintaining auditable visibility into changes made to their cloud systems, who started them, and the business rationale behind them continues to be a challenge for many enterprises.
After years of working with leadership teams who oversee intricate, multi-cloud estates, Amit Gupta, the founder of Cloudeva.ai, saw the trend. Companies frequently faced the same problem during incidents, cost escalations, and audit reviews: providing justification for crucial actions. This was true even after making large investments in infrastructure, security measures, and analytics tools.
“After nearly a decade running Rapyder and working closely with CXOs, I realized most cloud problems weren’t caused by bad technology,” stated Amit Gupta. They resulted from decisions that were not quite clear—who made the changes, why, or whether they were the proper ones at the time. This disparity only grew as settings grew larger.
While executive accountability remained centralized, governance procedures dispersed across teams and tools as businesses grew digitally across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. The idea for Cloudeva.ai was sparked by the gap between leadership accountability and operational complexity.
“Execution without context creates noise,” Athreya Ramadas, co-founder of Cloudeva “We’re building an offering that turns cloud data into governed, actionable insight – enabling organizations to scale with clarity, control, and confidence.”
Above the current financial, security, and infrastructure tools, Cloudeva.ai adds a decision layer. The method helps businesses transition from unreliable activity to responsible decision-making by interpreting change through economic, financial, and regulatory context rather than reporting events. The creators have opened
for public preview till March 31st, 2026. Preview participants can:
- Experience AI-driven cloud decision intelligence in real environments
- Shape governance workflows for regulated operations
- Work directly with the Cloudeva.ai founding and product teams
Who It’s Designed For
- Financial services and regulated enterprises managing audits and operational risk
- Healthcare and compliance-driven organizations balancing innovation and governance
- Large multi-cloud enterprises requiring cross-team visibility
- CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and CFOs who need explainable cloud decisions
Why This Matters Now
- Multi-cloud environments are growing faster than governance models
- Regulatory expectations around accountability continue to tighten
- Decision opacity introduces financial and operational risk
- Enterprises need clarity without slowing innovation
Cloudeva.ai exists to solve what slows modern organizations down- uncertainty. By combining deep expertise with a forward-looking approach, the company helps businesses build systems that are not just scalable, but intentional. Cloudeva.ai aims to transform cloud complexity into clear, confident action.
(Input from ANI)
Also Read: Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed