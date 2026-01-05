LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

After the launch of Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra the Indian car buyers are confused because both the mid-size SUV gives tough competition to each other by offering lots of features, premium interior and design.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra
Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 5, 2026 13:48:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

After the launch of all-new Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra, competition in the mid-size SUV segment has once again intensified. Both the cars have feature packed interiors which have gained a lot of attention, both Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra are available with multiple engine options. 

You Might Be Interested In

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Features 

Kia Motors has packed the all-new Seltos with a host of new features, including integrated screens for infotainment and the driver’s display, and a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite with 28 autonomous functions. The major highlight includes a voice controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamlined door handles, an 8-inch Bose flagship audio system, AI based voice recognition, an 8-inch heads-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and company’s in-house Kia Connect 2.0 technology. 

Apart from this the Kia Seltos also include automatic climate control, welcome seat function, power lumbar support, a 10-way adjustable driver seats, a double D-cut dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, memory ORVMs, reflective HID headlamps, Type C USB ports, 60:40 split rear seats with recline feature, smart key proximity unlock, wireless Apple CarPlay, blind view monitor, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree surround camera, and side parking sensors. 

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, the Tata Sierra offers a feature-rich cabin with a three-screen layout comprising a driver display, infotainment screen, along with iRA connected car technology offering 73 features. The Tata Sierra comes equipped with Level 2+ ADAS with 22 functions, a Hyper HUD, rear fog lamps, Amazon Alexa integration, built-in navigation, and a powered tailgate with gesture control. 

In terms of comfort and convenience the Tata Sierra offers ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, dual-zone automatic climate control, express cooling, a wireless charger, leatherette interiors, ambient mood lighting, terrain modes for different driving conditions, a voice assisted panoramic sunroof, over 250 voice commands in six different languages, TPMS, electrically adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, and dual rear 65W USB-C ports. 

The Tata Sierra also focuses on in-cabin wellness and entertainment with a BreatheIQ air purifier with AQI display, Dolby 5.1 Atmos audio, a premium JBL sound system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer, Sonic Shift soundbar, and Harman AudioWorks with 13 sound modes. 

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Performance 

Kia Seltos comes with an option of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. These options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspired petrol engine which generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. The car also has several transmission options including manual Transmission, intelligent variable transmission (IVT), dual-clutch transmission, and automatic transmission. 

On the other hand, Tata Sierra comes with a variety of engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines produce 106 hp and 145 Nm of torque, 160 hp, and 255 Nm of torque, respectively. Transmission options of the Tata Sierra include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCA transmission. 

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra  

The Kia Seltos NA petrol variant starts with Rs. 10.99 lakh. The top model of the Kia Seltos is priced around Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the base model of Tata Sierra starts at Rs.11,49 lakh and goes up to 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Interior, And Safety Features – All You Need To Know

Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast: Here’s Why Afghanistan Took The Same Step In 2021

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Geopolitical Gamble: India Navigates Strategic Grey Zone As US Threatens Tariffs Over Russian Oil

Republic Day 2026: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets, Date, Prices, Online Portal And Offline Counters

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

Telugu Couple Killed In US Road Accident As Their Two Children Fight For Life Days After Returning From India

Bangladesh BANS IPL Broadcast Indefinitely After Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman

Oil In The Crossfire: ONGC, RIL, And IOC Brace As US Intervention In Venezuela Sends Stocks Soaring

‘I Have Decided To Step Away’: Novak Djokovic Exits Professional Tennis Players’ Association He Co-Founded, Here Is The Shocking Reason

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

QUICK LINKS