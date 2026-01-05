Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

After the launch of all-new Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra, competition in the mid-size SUV segment has once again intensified. Both the cars have feature packed interiors which have gained a lot of attention, both Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra are available with multiple engine options.
Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Features
Kia Motors has packed the all-new Seltos with a host of new features, including integrated screens for infotainment and the driver’s display, and a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite with 28 autonomous functions. The major highlight includes a voice controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamlined door handles, an 8-inch Bose flagship audio system, AI based voice recognition, an 8-inch heads-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and company’s in-house Kia Connect 2.0 technology.
Apart from this the Kia Seltos also include automatic climate control, welcome seat function, power lumbar support, a 10-way adjustable driver seats, a double D-cut dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, memory ORVMs, reflective HID headlamps, Type C USB ports, 60:40 split rear seats with recline feature, smart key proximity unlock, wireless Apple CarPlay, blind view monitor, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree surround camera, and side parking sensors.
On the other hand, the Tata Sierra offers a feature-rich cabin with a three-screen layout comprising a driver display, infotainment screen, along with iRA connected car technology offering 73 features. The Tata Sierra comes equipped with Level 2+ ADAS with 22 functions, a Hyper HUD, rear fog lamps, Amazon Alexa integration, built-in navigation, and a powered tailgate with gesture control.
In terms of comfort and convenience the Tata Sierra offers ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, dual-zone automatic climate control, express cooling, a wireless charger, leatherette interiors, ambient mood lighting, terrain modes for different driving conditions, a voice assisted panoramic sunroof, over 250 voice commands in six different languages, TPMS, electrically adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, and dual rear 65W USB-C ports.
The Tata Sierra also focuses on in-cabin wellness and entertainment with a BreatheIQ air purifier with AQI display, Dolby 5.1 Atmos audio, a premium JBL sound system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer, Sonic Shift soundbar, and Harman AudioWorks with 13 sound modes.
Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Performance
Kia Seltos comes with an option of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. These options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspired petrol engine which generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. The car also has several transmission options including manual Transmission, intelligent variable transmission (IVT), dual-clutch transmission, and automatic transmission.
On the other hand, Tata Sierra comes with a variety of engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines produce 106 hp and 145 Nm of torque, 160 hp, and 255 Nm of torque, respectively. Transmission options of the Tata Sierra include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCA transmission.
Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra
The Kia Seltos NA petrol variant starts with Rs. 10.99 lakh. The top model of the Kia Seltos is priced around Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the base model of Tata Sierra starts at Rs.11,49 lakh and goes up to 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed