Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Features

Kia Motors has packed the all-new Seltos with a host of new features, including integrated screens for infotainment and the driver’s display, and a Level 2 Plus ADAS suite with 28 autonomous functions. The major highlight includes a voice controlled dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic streamlined door handles, an 8-inch Bose flagship audio system, AI based voice recognition, an 8-inch heads-up display, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, and company’s in-house Kia Connect 2.0 technology.

On the other hand, the Tata Sierra offers a feature-rich cabin with a three-screen layout comprising a driver display, infotainment screen, along with iRA connected car technology offering 73 features. The Tata Sierra comes equipped with Level 2+ ADAS with 22 functions, a Hyper HUD, rear fog lamps, Amazon Alexa integration, built-in navigation, and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

In terms of comfort and convenience the Tata Sierra offers ventilated seats, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, dual-zone automatic climate control, express cooling, a wireless charger, leatherette interiors, ambient mood lighting, terrain modes for different driving conditions, a voice assisted panoramic sunroof, over 250 voice commands in six different languages, TPMS, electrically adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, and dual rear 65W USB-C ports.

The Tata Sierra also focuses on in-cabin wellness and entertainment with a BreatheIQ air purifier with AQI display, Dolby 5.1 Atmos audio, a premium JBL sound system with 12 speakers, a subwoofer, Sonic Shift soundbar, and Harman AudioWorks with 13 sound modes.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Performance

Kia Seltos comes with an option of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. These options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspired petrol engine which generates 115hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque. The car also has several transmission options including manual Transmission, intelligent variable transmission (IVT), dual-clutch transmission, and automatic transmission.

On the other hand, Tata Sierra comes with a variety of engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines produce 106 hp and 145 Nm of torque, 160 hp, and 255 Nm of torque, respectively. Transmission options of the Tata Sierra include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCA transmission.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra

The Kia Seltos NA petrol variant starts with Rs. 10.99 lakh. The top model of the Kia Seltos is priced around Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the base model of Tata Sierra starts at Rs.11,49 lakh and goes up to 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read: Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

