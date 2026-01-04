Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

Whereas, in November, Australian researchers plugged billions of numbers into WhatsApp’s contact discovery tool to create “the most extensive exposure” along with profile picture and more.

There are many other features that user can use to boost their own privacy and security in the Meta-owned app. Here are eight feature that can boost the privacy and security

Privacy Checkup

A good step to start is WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup feature in setting under privacy, which allows users to control who sees data such as their profile photo, information, and status. User can also add extra privacy to their profile by adjusting the last seen/online setting to Nobody

Disappearing Messages

The WhatsApp is protected by end–to–end encryption, but your messages can be read if user is compromised by spyware or if someone gains physical access to the device. Users can secure chats against this using disappearing messages, which allow users to set a period of time for texts to be visible before they are deleted.

Two-Factor A uthentication Including a Security PIN

To set up a WhatsApp account phone number is mandatory, but this can also lead to various security and privacy risks. A feature that can protect user from this threat is a security PIN which they can set form setting of the app

App lock and Chat Lock

While using an encrypted app such as WhatsApp, the last thing that users want is that no one should see the message previews popping up for everyone to see. Users can use this via Face ID or Touch ID on the iPhone and fingerprint lock in Android from the app’s setting

If user need to lock a specific chat, then users can also go for Chat lock and protect the chat using face ID or fingerprint