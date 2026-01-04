Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world with more than 3 billion users. However, its ubiquity also makes it a target for attackers. In December, security researchers documented a new form of account hijacking called GhostPairing in which users are tricked into linking an attacker’s browser to their WhatsApp device.
Whereas, in November, Australian researchers plugged billions of numbers into WhatsApp’s contact discovery tool to create “the most extensive exposure” along with profile picture and more.
The app is protected by end-to–end encryption, which is the gold standard of security. This means only you and the person you’re chatting with can read the messages. The company has also launched passkey-encrypted backups and privacy-enhanced AI technology.
There are many other features that user can use to boost their own privacy and security in the Meta-owned app. Here are eight feature that can boost the privacy and security
Privacy Checkup
A good step to start is WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup feature in setting under privacy, which allows users to control who sees data such as their profile photo, information, and status. User can also add extra privacy to their profile by adjusting the last seen/online setting to Nobody
Disappearing Messages
The WhatsApp is protected by end–to–end encryption, but your messages can be read if user is compromised by spyware or if someone gains physical access to the device. Users can secure chats against this using disappearing messages, which allow users to set a period of time for texts to be visible before they are deleted.
Two-Factor Authentication Including a Security PIN
To set up a WhatsApp account phone number is mandatory, but this can also lead to various security and privacy risks. A feature that can protect user from this threat is a security PIN which they can set form setting of the app
App lock and Chat Lock
While using an encrypted app such as WhatsApp, the last thing that users want is that no one should see the message previews popping up for everyone to see. Users can use this via Face ID or Touch ID on the iPhone and fingerprint lock in Android from the app’s setting
If user need to lock a specific chat, then users can also go for Chat lock and protect the chat using face ID or fingerprint
