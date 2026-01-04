Power Banks Get Banned For In-Flight Charging Devices, DGCA Issues New Guidelines: ‘Will Only Be Allowed In…’

As per the latest rule of DGCA, the power banks will not be used for charging phones or other gadgets during flights, including through aircraft seat power outlets. This decision is made after a series of incidents involving lithium batteries overheating or catching fire has been recorded worldwide.

The circular states “The widespread usage of lithium batteries in various rechargeable devices has led to an increase in carriage of lithium batteries by air. Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially initiate on-board fires.”

The circular further says that “Lithium batteries placed in overhead stowage bins or within carry-on baggage may be obscured, difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crew members. This may result in delayed detection of smoke or fire and response actions, increasing the potential hazard to flight safety,”

It further said that “A lithium battery fire can be started by uncontrolled heating, overcharging, crushing or internal short circuit triggered by poor manufacturing quality, aged batteries, or damage due to mishandling. Unlike other fires, lithium battery fires may be self-sustaining and require special methods to handle.” What passengers need to do

The DGCA has also ordered airlines to review their existing safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. It also emphasised the need for better crew training to identify early warning signs such as overheating, smoke or flames from electronic devices, use accurate firefighting equipment, and understand the risks of smoke inhalation.

The DGCA also directed passengers that they must immediately inform the cabin crew if any device emits heat, smoke or an unusual odour. The rule further states that airlines should promptly report all safety issues and occurrences related to lithium battery incidents to DGCA.

