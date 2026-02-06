LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Did Your LinkedIn Connections Ever Visit Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, Got Nude Photos Clicked? This App Will Reveal It All, Check How

A new tool lets users check whether their LinkedIn connections are mentioned in the Epstein files by searching newly released DOJ documents, though results can include false positives, especially for common names.

Find connection mentioned in Epstein files through new tool
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 6, 2026 13:01:46 IST

A new tool has been rolled out to search for connections for people who are mentioned in the Epstein files. Christopher Finke, the creator of the tool told the 404 media that “I found myself wondering whether anyone had mapped Epstein’s network in the style of LinkedIn—how many people are 1st/2nd/3rd degree connections of Jeffrey Epstein?” He further added that “Smarter programmers than me have already built tools to visualize that, but I couldn’t find anything that would show the overlap between my network and his. Thankfully the overlap is zero, but I did find that a previous co-worker who I purposefully chose not to keep in touch with appears in the files, and not in an incidental way. Trusting my gut on him paid off, I suppose,” 

Core idea of Epstein tool

Finke said that the tool is based on Patrick Duggan design, who developed an API to easily search the files. The GitHub repository for the tool have mentioned that “Search the publicly released Epstein court documents for mentions of your LinkedIn connections, 

The tool can generate a report that portrays each result’s name, company, and their position. The total number of names mentions across all the searched documents are matching documents, and links to the original material on the portal of Department of Justice. 

Limitation of Epstein tool

The key thing that one should note is that if a user finds 22 connections with mentions in the Epstein files, many of these are likely to be false positive. Some of them were very common names. The new tool also found 5 names for “Adam S.” because there could be a lot of people with that name and initial. The repository accepted that “Common names may produce false positives—review the context excerpts to verify relevance.” 

Previous week the Department of Justice published a 3.5 million pages of files regarding the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein case that consist of videos, images, and audio recordings

Also Read: Epstein Files Images PDF 2026: How To Download Nude Photos From Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island That Have Shocked The World- Step-By-Step Guide
 

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:06 PM IST
