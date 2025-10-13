LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Dutch government intervenes at Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 06:16:02 IST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Sunday it is intervening at Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, which manufactures computer chips for the car and consumer electronics industries, due to worries about the possible transfer of crucial technology to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said its intervention was in reaction to administrative shortcomings at the company and would allow it to reverse or block harmful decisions while the company's regular production may continue. A spokesperson for the company said Nexperia adheres to "all existing laws and regulations, export controls and sanction regimes." Nexperia is one of the world's largest makers of simple computer chips such as diodes and transistors. The ministry in a statement described the intervention, under a law intended to ensure critical goods remain available during an emergency, as "highly exceptional" and noted it could be subject to a court appeal.  (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Diane Craft and Edmund Klamann)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:16 AM IST
