Home > Tech and Auto > European chipmaker Axelera launches second AI inference chip

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 20:58:29 IST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Axelera AI, one of the few companies in Europe making specialized computer chips for AI applications, on Tuesday said it will launch its second product line. Like its previous Metis chip line, Axelera's new Europa chips will be used for AI "inference" — running, not training, AI models. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company expects to sell the Europa line to customers in advanced industry settings, for instance in a factory that uses multiple cameras and sensors, where the chips would be used to analyse the combined data they produce and quickly identify problems. Axelera says the first shipments of Europa chips, which are being manufactured by Samsung Electronics, will start in the first half of 2026. Axelera received a $66 million grant in March to develop an even more advanced chip dubbed "Titania" for use in supercomputing centres – also referred to as AI factories – across the European Union. That chip is expected in 2027. (Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:58 PM IST
