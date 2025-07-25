Home > Tech and Auto > Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Retreats to $2.4M Mansion After Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Astronomer ex-CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan has reportedly moved to a $2.4M Maine mansion following a viral moment caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert involving Byron and company's former HR head Kristin Cabot.

After a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert, ex Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan has been residing in the 4,169-square-foot property, with family and friends visiting her. (Photo: Linkedin)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 09:03:44 IST

A seemingly light-hearted kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert has resulted in former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife Megan reportedly leaving their Massachusetts home for a $2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, Maine. 

Fallout at Home: Megan Byron Retreats to Maine

According to the Daily Mail, Megan, 50, has been holed up in the 4,169-square-foot property, with family and friends visiting her throughout the week.

Megan has yet to comment publicly but has removed Andy’s name from her social media and reverted to her maiden name, Kerrigan, The New York Post reported.

However, photos on her profile still show the couple happily posing with their two sons.

Locals in the area told The New York Post that while the video has made the rounds, “the family do not want to talk about it.”

Resignations Follow Swiftly

As the drama unfolded in the aftermath of the controversy, resignations of two top executives from tech company Astronomer followed. 

Byron resigned from Astronomer on Saturday, and days later, the company confirmed Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot had also left. “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Cabot is also married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

Both executives have since been removed from Astronomer’s leadership page. Pete DeJoy, now serving as interim CEO, acknowledged the situation in a company blog post, writing that the “recent and unexpected national attention has turned the company into a household name.

Caught on Camera: A Viral Moment at Coldplay

Byron and Cabot were caught on video getting cozy at the band’s Boston show on July 16. As their faces appeared on the big screen, Cabot covered her face while Byron quickly ducked away.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, unaware of the storm the moment would spark, had joked from the stage at the time, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

In May, Astronomer had announced a $93 million funding round led by Bain Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, per CNBC report.

