Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron

Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer, has resigned days after CEO Andy Byron stepped down. The two became the subject of viral scrutiny after being seen cuddling on the 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert. The incident led to widespread speculation and both executives’ removal from the company’s leadership page.

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay concert video with CEO Andy Byron sparks controversy. Photo/X.
Kristin Cabot, the  Chief People Officer at Astronomer has resigned from her postion days after the CEO of the tech startup, Andy Byron stepped down. The two face unpreccedented online scrutiny after a viral video showed the two cuddling at a Coldplay concert.

“Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to CNBC on Thursday.

Kristin Cabot, Andy Byron Viral Video At Coldplay Concert

Cabot and Byron, who is married with children, were caught on the ‘kiss cam’ during Coldplay’s July 16 concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The two appeared visibly close and quickly tried to hide when they realized they were being projected on the big screen. 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, reacting to the moment, joked from the stage: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The comment, captured in a fan’s video, quickly went viral online. Martin added, “Oh s–t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Astronomer Removes Profiles of Kristin Cabot, Andy Byron From Website

Byron resigned on Saturday, and both his and Cabot’s profiles have since been removed from Astronomer’s leadership page.

Pete DeJoy, who has taken over as interim CEO, acknowledged the intense public attention in a post earlier this week, writing that the unexpected national exposure has made Astronomer “a household name.”

Astronomer, a New York-based tech startup that specializes in commercializing open-source software, announced a $93 million funding round in May. The investment was led by Bain Ventures and included contributions from Salesforce Ventures, among others.

