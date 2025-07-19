Singer Asees Kaur Releases Her Debut EP ‘Broken’ After Enjoying The Success of ‘Dum Dum’

Singer Asees Kaur, known for hits like ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Ve Kamleya’ and most recently ‘Dum Dum’, has released her debut EP, ‘Broken”.

The project is a compelling collection of four tracks that capture a deeply emotional journey through love and loss. It is composed and written by Goldie Sohel, the gifted composer behind hits like ‘Aaj Sajeya’, ‘Bairiya’ and ‘Khayaal’ to name a few.

The EP is presented by Novice Records.

The four tracks ‘Toot Gaya’, ‘Bhool Jaungi’, ‘Phir Na Milenge’, and ‘Kaindiyaan’ move through the textures of vulnerability, acceptance, and the art of letting go.

Speaking about the EP, Asees Kaur shared, “Broken is the most personal I’ve ever been with my music. The audience has given so much love to my film songs, and now, in parallel, I want to keep putting out my independent music as well. Both kinds of music are equally special to me. Goldie and I began working on these songs after the birth of our son, Harfateh, last year. They were born out of late-night conversations, voice notes, and moments only the two of us shared.”

Goldie Sohel adds, “This wasn’t just about writing songs. We kept going back, rewriting, scrapping, and starting over until it felt right. We let the music take its time, allowing it to shape itself around everything we were feeling. Every lyric holds a piece of my heart; every melody is a memory.”

