Home > Entertainment > Fahadh Faasil's ₹10 Lakh Keypad Phone Goes Viral: What's So Special About This Vertu Model?

Fahadh Faasil’s ₹10 Lakh Keypad Phone Goes Viral: What’s So Special About This Vertu Model?

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was spotted using a ₹10 lakh Vertu keypad phone at the puja ceremony of his upcoming film Mollywood Times. Known for avoiding smartphones and social media, the viral clip has sparked online curiosity about his rare device and simple lifestyle. The phone model, Vertu Ascent Retro, launched in 2008, is now out of stock.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 17:11:22 IST

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is once again trending not for a film role, but for his way of life. On July 16, during the puja ceremony of his next film Mollywood Times, a video came online of the actor using an old-style keypad phone. The video clip has now gone viral on social media, which has sparked huge interest.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the phone seen in Fahadh’s hand is no ordinary device. It is a Vertu Ascent Retro Classic Keypad Phone, manufactured by the UK-based luxury phone maker Vertu. The price? A staggering USD 11,920 roughly over ₹10 lakh. This high-end model, launched back in 2008, is no longer available for purchase on the brand’s official website.

While it has a retro aesthetic, the Vertu phone has plenty of luxury features. The body is made from titanium, the screen has sapphire crystals, and the back is finished in the hand-stitched leather. You get modern-day essentials such as Bluetooth, GPRS, SMS, and MMS capabilities. What stands out is the 24/7 concierge access available through a side button, functional in over 170 countries. The device weighs 173 grams and is 22 mm thick, fitted with Vertu’s patented bevelled stainless-steel keypad.

What truly intrigued fans was not just the phone, but Fahadh Faasil’s choice to live without a smartphone. His minimal lifestyle isn’t new to those close to him. Back in June, fellow Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt shared insights during a Club FM interview, revealing that Fahadh deliberately stays away from smartphones and social media. “He prefers using a basic keypad phone,” Vinay said, although he didn’t name the brand at the time.

Now, Fahadh’s appearance with the Vertu handset has led fans to believe this is his regular device. In fact, in a 2023 interview with Pinkvilla, Fahadh had already addressed his digital detachment: “I never had a social media account. I was on Facebook during college, that’s it. I prefer personal connections over virtual ones. I don’t want to change that.”

In addition to his lifestyle, he has also kept busy with many film projects. He has numerous upcoming projects titled Mollywood Times, Maareesan, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran, and Patriot that fans are eager to see.

While the luxury Vertu phone may seem like a surprising choice in the age of smartphones, Fahadh’s consistent approach to simplicity and privacy appears to have resonated with many, earning him even more admiration online.

