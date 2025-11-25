Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

Flipkart is currently running its Black Friday Sale through which you can get a heavy discount on electronic products across categories. If you are planning to buy smartphone with the best deals, in this sale you can get huge discounts on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Google and others. Here is a list of smartphones that are available at discounted prices on Flipkart Black Friday sale.

Top 5 smartphone deal on Black Friday sale

Google Pixel 10:

If you are looking for an android flagship phone, then you can definitely look for Google Pixel 10. The original price of smartphone is Rs. 79,999 for 256 GB storage variant during the Flipkart Black Friday sale you can get discount up to Rs. 7000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card.

The Google Pixel 10 comes with 12GB RAM, OLED display of 6.3 inches with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features 48MP wide angle primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 10.8MP telephoto camera which have digital zoom up to 20x and up to 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon:

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon is another good option that you can look at in Flipkart Black Friday Sale. The phone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone was launched at the price of Rs. 74,999. The smartphone is available at just Rs. 40,999.

The phone offers 8GB RAM with 128 GB of storage. The phone features a full HD+ display of 6.2 inch, 4000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa core processor and rear camera of 50MP + 12MP primary and secondary

Vivo V60 5G:

If your main priority is camera, then Vivo V60 5G could be a great choice. The phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs.38,999

Galaxy Pixel 9:

Another flagship phone that is available in Flipkart Black Friday sale is Google Pixel 9. The phone was launched a year ago, but it still provides impressive performance, AI, and camera capabilities. The phone usually comes at the price of Rs. 79,999 but in this sale, you can grab the phone at just Rs. 56,999

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: