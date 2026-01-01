LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From iPhone 11 Pro Max to MacBook Air: Apple Declares These Devices Vintage And Obsolete, Know What This Means

The Apple has updated the list of Vintage and Obsolete products. The new list include iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air 3, Apple Watch and many more. Know how will this impact to the users of these devices

iPhone 11 Pro added to vintage list
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 1, 2026 13:44:42 IST

US based global tech giant Apple has officially updated its list of vintage and obsolete products by adding several popular devices including iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5. This move signals the gradual winding down of official support for some once popular hardware, even as many of these devices remain in everyday use. 

What is Vintage and Obsolete 

The tech giant has clarified products and gadgets as vintage once they have been off sale for more than five years. However, these devices can still be repaired; their servicing depends on the availability of parts. 

The Obsolete products are those Apple products which crosses seven-year mark after discontinuation, then it became Obsolete which means Apple and authorised service centers no longer offer repairs or replacement components. 

In simple words, the vintage label serves as a warning that official support is nearing its end. 

iPhone 11 Pro entered the vintage list 

As per the MacRumors, the iPhone 11 Pro is the most popular addition to the vintage list. This addition is surprising because the device still gets the latest iOS updates and remains a capable daily use phone. The iPhone 11 Pro is the oldest phone compatible with iOS 26. 

The service and repairs are still possible for the device. Its addition to vintage list means the user has a limited window before official servicing ends entirely. 

Other devices added to list 

Apart from the iPhone 11 Pro the company has also added several other devices to its vintage category including Apple Watch Series 5, 13-inch MacBook Air (2020, intel-based), iPad Air 3 (cellular), and iPhone 8 Plus (128 GB variant) 

Devices classified as obsolete 

Apple has also updated its obsolete list which includes much older iPhone and iPad models such as the iPhone 5, iPhone 6 series, early iPad minis, and several first and second-generation iPads models. Once the device is enrolled in the list the company no longer provides hardware services or replacement parts under any circumstances. 

For users of newly classified vintage devices, now is the time to consider repairs if needed. However, the software support may continue in some cases, hardware servicing will become increasingly difficult over the next couple of years. 

Also Read: New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won’t See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:44 PM IST
