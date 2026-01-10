LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

India’s car market grew in CY25, with Maruti Suzuki still leading, Mahindra gaining the most, while Tata and Hyundai saw slight share drops and Toyota continued steady growth.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 10, 2026 11:37:33 IST

From Maruti Suzuki To Toyota: These Car Makers Topped The Sales Charts In CY25

The Indian car market continues to grow in CY25, but a closer observation reveals some interesting shifts among the country’s biggest carmakers, whereas familiar names continue to dominate the sales charts. 

From aggressive SUVs to steady mass-market performers, here are the top five car maker in India based on CY25 consumer sales, and what their FADA numbers truly indicates. 

Maruti Suzuki  

Maruti Suzuki remains India’s largest car manufacturer with a comfortable margin. In CY25 company sold 17,86,226 units to consumer which translate to a 39.91 per cent market share. 

Despite being the market leader and on top of the graph the company’s dominance has slightly diluted compared to CY24. In CY24, the company has a market share of 40.24 per cent. 

The degradation in graph is marginal, but the company has topped the chart in terms of production for CY25 by producing 22.55 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki also exported 3.95 lakh units in CY25. 

Mahindra and Mahindra 

Mahindra and Mahindra turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the CY25. The company sold 5,92,771 units by grabbing 13.25 per cent from 12.08 per cent in CY24. The company’s strong SUV portfolio, along with waiting list driven demand for products like the Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar, has made a significant contribution to the company’s overall sale. In terms of wholesale, the company has dispatched 6,25,603 units from its manufacturing plant. 

Tata Motors 

Tata Motors has secured the third spot with sales of 5,67,607 consumer units in CY25. However, its market share dropped from 13.18 per cent to 12.68 per cent. 

Despite increasing sales volumes, the company seems to be facing pressure from intensifying competition in the compact SUV and EV segments. The company production for the year 2025 was 5,78,771. 

Hyundai Motor India 

The Hyundai Motor India has sold 5,59,558 units to consumers in CY25 which translates to 12.50 per cent market share. The company has faced noticeable decline form 13.76 per cent in CY24. 

Hyundai’s decline in sales reflects slowing momentum in some of its key segments. Models like Creta continue to perform well. The increased competition and an ageing product lineup in certain categories have resulted in the overall performance of the brand. 

The Creta registered a strong wholesale of over 2 lakhs units, whereas the updated Venue registered over 55,000 bookings up till the year-end. 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 3,20,703 units in CY25, which translates to a 7.17 per cent market share, up from 6.39 per cent last year. The company’s steady rise can be credited to strong demand for its MPVs and successful badge engineered products developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki. The brand’s reputation has also worked in favor, which resulted in the figures. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 11:37 AM IST
QUICK LINKS