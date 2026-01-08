LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir ED donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Tata Motors has revealed variant-wise details of the Tata Punch Facelift, confirming new features across trims ahead of its India launch , while retaining the same powertrain options.

Tata Punch Facelift revealed, credit: X
Tata Punch Facelift revealed, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 8, 2026 18:43:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Tata Motors has revealed the variant-wise details of upcoming Tata Punch facelift ahead of its India launch. The updates Punch offers refreshed features mix, clearer variant differentiation and select segment-first additions, while keeping its compact footprint and existing powertrain options. 

You Might Be Interested In



Tata Punch Facelifts Variant Line-up 

The Tata Punch Facelift will continue with a multi variant strategy which is broadly spread up across entry-level, mid and higher trims. This variant consists of Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S. 

The base model of the car is focused on affordability and essential features; the mid-spec trim adds comfort and convenience upgrades, and the top end variants are aimed at buyers looking for more technology and safety features. 

Key highlight of Tata Punch 

The lower variants of the Punch Facelift will offer essentials such as powersight LED headlamps, remote keyless entry, and six airbags support. the mid variants add a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, USB Type-C fast charger, cruise control, HD reverse camera and height adjustable driver seat. The added features have been structured to ensure noticeable upgrades as buyers move the variant ladder. 

Tata Punch Facelift Top Variant key highlight 

The top model of the Tata Punch facelift upgrades noticeable additions that consists of a 26.03 cm touchscreen HD infotainment, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, voice-assisted sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, LED fog lamps with cornering function, automatic temperature control, and extended thigh support seats. These updates are focused on improving urban usability and parking convenience. 

The company has not revealed the pricing and booking details of the Tata Punch Facelift yet, it is expected to reveal closer to launch. The facelift version of the car focuses to strength its position in the micro-SUV space by offering a wider feature spread and clearer value differentiation across variants. 

Also Read: Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

 

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-7tata motorsTata Punch

RELATED News

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Oppo Launches Reno 15 Series: 7,000mAh Battery, 200MP Camera, And Premium Aluminum Design, Price Starts At…

‘100 percent made up, speculative, wrong’: Microsoft’s Response To 22,000 Job Cut Rumors

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders—Here’s How To Use Them

Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Capitals New Recruit Auqib Nabi Slams Match-Winning Century For Jammu And Kashmir

Coal Smuggling Probe: ED Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Forcibly Removed Key Evidence’ During Raid At I-PAC Director’s Residence

‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Is Donald Trump Setting A Deadline On US Control Over Venezuela’s Oil? How Long Will It Last And Can It Transform The Economy? Explained

Russian MP Alexei Zhuravlev Issues Nuclear Warning, Says ‘Sinking American Ships’ Would Stop US After Seizure Of Tanker ‘Bella 1’

India Creates Maritime History: Adani Ports’ Mundra Berths Nation’s First Fully Laden Very Large Crude Carrier

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ OTT Release Date: Check Out When And Where To Watch The Telugu Crime Thriller

Limited Costs, No Broadcast Deal: Why Star Footballers Might Go Home With Bigger Pay Cuts As ISL Tries To Revive Post Financial Collapse

Swami Vivekanand International School Strikes a High Note with Transformative Music Education

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details
Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details
Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details
Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

QUICK LINKS