Tata Punch Facelift Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: 360° Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And 6 Airbags, See All Details

Tata Punch Facelifts Variant Line-up

The Tata Punch Facelift will continue with a multi variant strategy which is broadly spread up across entry-level, mid and higher trims. This variant consists of Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S.

The base model of the car is focused on affordability and essential features; the mid-spec trim adds comfort and convenience upgrades, and the top end variants are aimed at buyers looking for more technology and safety features.

Key highlight of Tata Punch

The lower variants of the Punch Facelift will offer essentials such as powersight LED headlamps, remote keyless entry, and six airbags support. the mid variants add a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, USB Type-C fast charger, cruise control, HD reverse camera and height adjustable driver seat. The added features have been structured to ensure noticeable upgrades as buyers move the variant ladder.

Tata Punch Facelift Top Variant key highlight

The top model of the Tata Punch facelift upgrades noticeable additions that consists of a 26.03 cm touchscreen HD infotainment, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, voice-assisted sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, LED fog lamps with cornering function, automatic temperature control, and extended thigh support seats. These updates are focused on improving urban usability and parking convenience.

The company has not revealed the pricing and booking details of the Tata Punch Facelift yet, it is expected to reveal closer to launch. The facelift version of the car focuses to strength its position in the micro-SUV space by offering a wider feature spread and clearer value differentiation across variants.


