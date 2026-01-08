LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO EV in India, expanding its electric lineup with a feature-rich compact SUV offering a 285 km real-world range and prices starting at ₹13.89 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV launched, credit: X/MahindraXUV3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV launched, credit: X/MahindraXUV3XO

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 8, 2026 11:26:31 IST

Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra has officially wrapped off the XUV 3XO EV, marking another step in its aggressive push into electric vehicle segment. The electric SUV is launched just after the launch of the XUV 7XO, which shows the company’s dedication about expanding both its ICE and EV portfolio in the country. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Design 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV features a modern and premium exterior design targeting urban buyers. The electric SUV features a single pane sunroof that adds an airy feel to the cabin. The car has a stylish R 16 diamond cut alloy wheels, which gives the car a sporty stance. 

Talking about upfront, the electric SUV gets LED projector headlamps paired with LED DRLs, whereas the rear side features signature LED tail lamp with integrated turn indicators. These elements together give the EV a futuristic identity and ensure strong road presence along with better visibility. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Interiors 

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has focused on blending technology with comfort. The XUV 3XO EV features dual 10.25-inch HD screens one for infotainment and other for digital instrument clusters. 

The daily usability of EV is enhanced with features like dual zone climate control, push button starts, and keyless entry. the car supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also comes with Mahindra’s Adrenox system with built in Alexa and online navigation. 

In terms of entertainment, a 6-speaker audio system is provided. The rear-seat passengers benefit from AC vents, an armrest, and 60:40 split seats, making the electric SUV family friendly. Apart from this the car also has features such as wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and multiple USB ports add to the overall convenience. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Battery and Performance 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The company claims that the EV offers a real-world driving range of around 285 Km, making it a suitable vehicle for daily commuting and short weekend trips. 

The electric motor produces 110 KW of power and 310Nm of torque which can deliver strong performance in both city and highway conditions. The company claims that it is the fastest SUV in its segment, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. 

The car offers three driving modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless. To improve the ride comfort, advanced suspension technologies like Frequency Dependent Damping and MTV-VAL have been used. 

Charging convenience is another key highlight of the car. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the electric SUV can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in two variants. The AX5 variant is priced at Rs. 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the top-end AX7L variant is priced at Rs.14.96 lakh. 

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here
Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here
Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here
Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO EV: 285km Range, Fast Charging, And Premium Features, Check Price And Specs Here

QUICK LINKS