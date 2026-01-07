From X-Ray Glasses to Submarine Cars: These James Bond Gadgets Exist in Real Life

Popular hollywood character James Bond have long shown audience gadgets that seems to be impossible. However, many of these fictional gadgets have been inspired by real-world innovations over the years. From X-ray glasses to spy microchips, technologies that were once shown only on silver screens are now influencing medicine, defense, and engineering. During the cold war era intelligence agencies even experimented with Bond-style devices.
X-Ray Glasses
In ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999), Pierce Brosnan’s Bond wears X-ray glasses that were designed to reveal hidden weapons. However, they never truly saw through clothing, the concept inspired medical technology.
Evena Medical developed the Eyes-On Glasses system, which uses near-infrared and 3D imaging to visualize veins beneath the skin. This helps the healthcare professionals locate veins for IVs or blood draws. Although the company developing the X-Ray Glasses went bankrupt in 2017. However, the idea brought us closer to the vision of real-life ‘X-ray’ vision.
Bionic Arms
Dr. Julius No, the villain in Dr. No (1962), replaced his lost arms with mechanical prosthetics. Modern prosthetics have advanced far beyond that. Devices like the i-LIMB hand allow users to control individual fingers using residual muscle signals. This enables natural movement and precision, while these arms do not give supernatural strenght like Dr. No’s they provide independence and functionality to amputees.
The Submarine Car
In the film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977), Jamed Bond used to drive a Lotus Esprit that transforms into a submarine. However, no car can fully match that capability, amphibious vehicle like Gibbs Aquada can travel on land and water and achieve high speed on both the surface. Elon Musk even purchased the original Lotus prop, considering a real-life project. The design of Tesla’s Cybertruck is also inspired by the submarine car.
Biometric Weapon Security
James Bond’s Walther PPK in ‘Skyfall’ (2012) fires only when held by him because of a palm-print sensor. Today, biometric guns such as the Biofire Smart Gun use fingerprints and facial recognition to ensure firearms operate only when an authorised user uses it which reduces theft and misuse of weapons.
Microchip Implants
In ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), James Bond gets a microchip that tracks his location and vital signs. Modern implants serve similar purposes, though differently. RFID chips track pets and livestock, whereas neural implants like those from Neuralink allow users to control devices or prosthetics using brain signals.
What was once a spy fiction and imagination are now intersecting with neuromedical innovation.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed