From X-Ray Glasses to Submarine Cars: These James Bond Gadgets Exist in Real Life

X-Ray Glasses

In ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999), Pierce Brosnan’s Bond wears X-ray glasses that were designed to reveal hidden weapons. However, they never truly saw through clothing, the concept inspired medical technology.

Bionic Arms

Dr. Julius No, the villain in Dr. No (1962), replaced his lost arms with mechanical prosthetics. Modern prosthetics have advanced far beyond that. Devices like the i-LIMB hand allow users to control individual fingers using residual muscle signals. This enables natural movement and precision, while these arms do not give supernatural strenght like Dr. No’s they provide independence and functionality to amputees.

The Submarine Car

In the film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977), Jamed Bond used to drive a Lotus Esprit that transforms into a submarine. However, no car can fully match that capability, amphibious vehicle like Gibbs Aquada can travel on land and water and achieve high speed on both the surface. Elon Musk even purchased the original Lotus prop, considering a real-life project. The design of Tesla’s Cybertruck is also inspired by the submarine car.

Biometric Weapon Security

James Bond’s Walther PPK in ‘Skyfall’ (2012) fires only when held by him because of a palm-print sensor. Today, biometric guns such as the Biofire Smart Gun use fingerprints and facial recognition to ensure firearms operate only when an authorised user uses it which reduces theft and misuse of weapons.

Microchip Implants

In ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), James Bond gets a microchip that tracks his location and vital signs. Modern implants serve similar purposes, though differently. RFID chips track pets and livestock, whereas neural implants like those from Neuralink allow users to control devices or prosthetics using brain signals.

What was once a spy fiction and imagination are now intersecting with neuromedical innovation.


